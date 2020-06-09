Casper's Council of People with Disabilities seeks input on transportation issues in city

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities is conducting a survey on transportation needs and access for the city’s disabled community.

The group is seeking public feedback via an online survey, with a paper survey also available by request.

The survey will gather information about what type of transportation respondents use, (like whether they use public transportation, if they carpool, if they walk, etc.) The survey also asks whether transportation, or the lack thereof, impacts specific areas of the respondents' life, like work, socializing or getting to medical appointments.

The survey will also collect feedback from disabled residents on how they would like to see transportation in Casper improved.

“It is important to gather this information to help us focus our resources on transportation-related projects and initiatives that can have the most impact in our community,” Austin Berlin, the council’s chair, said in a press release.

The survey will be active until August 31 and will inform the council’s transportation priorities and initiatives moving forward. The group has had plans to expand and improve public transportation in Casper since it first began meeting in June 2019.