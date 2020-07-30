Casper's economic health hit a historic low in May, but signs show it may be slowly improving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper Economic Health Index sank this May to its lowest point since the report was created in 2005, according to a new analysis from Wyoming’s economic analysis division.

The index is used to gauge general financial well-being in a community at a point in time. It combines the county’s monthly unemployment rate, monthly total non-farm employment, monthly sales and use tax collections, and the monthly median home sales price. These four variables paint a broad picture of the area’s economic vibrancy, which in the age of COVID-19 has dimmed.

“This historically low index value is primarily due to the combination of the current mining downturn in Wyoming and the Covid-19 recession,” the report reads.

Unemployment in the county skyrocketed from 3.7% in May of last year to 11.7% this year. Still, it’s improved from April’s unemployment rate of 12.6%. The rate fell again in June, to 11%. The report acknowledges that slow improvement.

“This high, but slightly improved unemployment rate from (May) reflects the beginning of the recovery from the Covid-19 business shutdowns that largely took place in April,” the report reads.