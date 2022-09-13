Casper's health department offering updated COVID-19 booster doses

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will give updated booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Sept. 24 to people who are eligible. The booster is free and insurance isn't required.

The department will administer the vaccines at its drive-through clinic, located across the street from the department's office at 475 S. Spruce St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day. The boosters will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can also get their flu vaccine on the same day.

People who are eligible for the updated boosters are those who have received at least their second dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax vaccines, or the initial shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and have had at least two months pass since the last dose. Those who are eligible must also be 12 or older for the Pfizer vaccine or 18 or older for the Moderna vaccines.

The new bivalent booster dose, which include parts of the original virus strain and the omicron strain of COVID, is a different vaccine from previous booster doses. It reflects changes in the virus over time and combats some of the newer, more transmissible strains of COVID.

The department of health asks that individuals who want to get the new booster bring their ID, vaccine card and insurance information to the drive-through vaccine clinic. The department won't give out updated vaccine cards to on the same day, but people can go to the health department during normal business hours to request an updated vaccine card beginning the week of Oct. 1.

COVID tests and first and second doses of all COVID vaccines are also available for free Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department.

People can call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 1 (307) 235-9340 with questions.