Casper-Natrona County Health Department is struggling with significant staff turnover at a time when the local agency is also noticing growing issues around public health and health care.

Anna Kinder, the executive director of the department, attended the Feb. 28 Casper City Council work session to update the panel on the agency. She explained that over the last year the department has had 25 employees leave.

“Staff have been having to pick up extra duties to fulfill obligations and we’ve not pursued some grant opportunities which would allow us to expand community programs,” she said.

Less than a quarter of the health department’s staff have stayed with the organization for three years or more, Kinder said. And some nursing and clerical positions have even changed hands three times in the last year.

The agency currently has 37 employees across nine departments.

To adapt to its staffing challenges, the health department has had to modify its operations, including limiting some services and altering job responsibilities.

Amid a state and national nursing shortage, the agency has been using a medical assistant in the place of a nurse for the first time, Kinder said.

She noted that the impacts of the staffing shortages are tangible in other significant ways, particularly in the case of grants.

“We’re leaving a lot of money on the table,” she said.

Kinder pointed to funding as a key force behind the agency’s staffing troubles. She said that Banner Wyoming Medical Center and other employers have been attracting staff away from her agency.

“Some of them are going across the street to the state health building because they’re able to pay a higher rate than we are,” she said.

The health department’s staffing issues complicate its response to a number of concerning public health and health care trends.

Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer and an infectious disease expert, has reported more patients with diabetes complications, Kinder said. Pediatricians are also becoming scarcer, leaving fewer medical providers who will accept Medicaid.

At the same time, people are increasingly turning to the health department and EMS for routine medical care, something neither is designed to accommodate.

The health department is public health agency with a focus on communitywide health and prevention rather than medical care.

“We’re fielding more and more calls of people who can’t find primary care or don’t know where to turn with health care,” Kinder said.

The department would like to employ a health navigator who could field calls and help residents of Natrona County navigate the area’s health care system, taking pressure off other areas of the department, but money is once again a constraint, she said.

With staffing shortages already handcuffing the health department’s ability to counter those trends, growing costs only add to the problem.

The prices of standard vaccines, such as shingles, chickenpox, tuberculosis and rabies have increased, Kinder said, as has lab testing.

This year the health department expects to spend an additional $8,000 on birth control, she said.

In all, the agency projects that price hikes will increase its spending on medical supplies by nearly 70% to $64,000 this year.

Amid all of the challenges, Kinder told the council that she was concerned about staff turnover and the agency's future.

But she said the department is preparing for the hurdles it faces and continues to adapt while its staff remain dedicated to serving the community.

“I’m proud of my staff for their resilience and hard work,” she said.

