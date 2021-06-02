Casper's mass vaccination site to close this month, officials plan to scale down inoculation efforts

Another event to promote vaccination could be in the works this month, but once the Casper Vaccination Center closes, the health department isn’t likely to launch another major effort, Bloom said.

“Of course we’re going to continue to make sure it’s easily accessible,” she said. “But other than that, I don’t see a large push.”

This doesn’t mean the department will stop trying to reach reluctant populations, but those efforts will likely take place on a smaller scale. The department is still strategizing how to approach the more than 70% of residents who haven’t been inoculated.

Bloom said the department is pondering a few questions, “Where do we meet those people and how do we get to them in the best way we can?”

Natrona County isn’t alone. In Wyoming, only Teton County exceeds the national total for vaccine coverage with 54% of residents fully vaccinated. Nationally, about 41% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Albany County has the second-highest rate at 39%. Campbell County has the lowest, with just over 16% of residents fully inoculated against COVID-19. That county is now seeing high virus transmission levels, according to White House metrics.

Statewide, about 32% of residents are fully vaccinated.