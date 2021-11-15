Casper's Mesa movie theater seeking liquor license

Casper’s west side movie theater is hoping to start serving booze with its popcorn.

The Studio City Mesa Cinemas’ ownership has applied for a restaurant liquor license, a city memo shows, in accordance with a newly passed state law that allows licenses with dispensing “areas” rather than dispensing “rooms” for the spirits. In the theater’s case, the memo states, it would place the beverages in a locked refrigerator near the hot food area at concessions.

The owners, according to the memo, are also considering applying for a license at their east side theater, but city code currently prohibits more than one license being issued to the same person. An ordinance change would have to take place for the owner to be eligible for the second license, the memo states, or the owner could opt to apply under another corporation.

Under the law passed this spring, which loosens the definition of a restaurant allowed to sell liquor, the theater may be able to meet the revised requirements by offering additional food including sandwiches, hot dogs and pizza.

The liquor would have to be consumed onsite, in keeping with the statute’s guidelines. That would include its lobby or any of the theaters’ seating areas.

If the license is granted, employees over the age of 18 would have to complete state-approved training on alcohol service to be able to sell liquor to customers.

The proposed expanded menu for the theater’s concessions includes chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, pizza and appetizers.

The application must be reviewed by the state Liquor Division, and local agencies will ensure the business is compliant with city codes and ordinances before the license is approved.

On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will vote on setting a public hearing for the license for the first week in December.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

