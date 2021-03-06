Casper's museums get creative to withstand pandemic

Nearly a year after the coronavirus arrived in Wyoming and shuttered doors across the state, Casper’s museums are still doing what they can to adapt to a virtual world where people may think twice before stepping into a gallery or exhibit.
Museum directors say they’re still relying on online programs, social media and community support to keep their missions alive even after most doors have been reopened for months.
Besides an after-school program for middle and high school students, The Science Zone is still closed to visitors. They’ve turned to outdoor and virtual programming to keep their audience engaged and learning.
“We're not really a museum right now,” executive director Steven Schnell said, “but we are still engaging and inspiring the mind and delighting the senses through our education programs.”
Outdoor programs cover things like weather science and geology, and the museum also added several summer camps including fly fishing around Casper and backpacking in the Snowy Range. Schnell hopes the expansion into outdoor education can stick around even after the pandemic loosens its grip.
At other local museums, social distancing, capacity limits and masking allow visitors to come back semi-normally, enjoying exhibits in person as safely as possible.
Most of Casper’s other museums reopened their doors in June, after being closed completely for the first few months of the pandemic in Wyoming. Andy Couch, executive director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, only arrived at the post in October, but he said the museum suffered more than $200,000 in revenue losses in the last year with attendance down roughly 70% from normal.
CARES Act funding and Paycheck Protection Program loans have helped them weather the storm, and donors showed out at the end of 2020 to double their year-end giving totals from the previous year.
Rick Young, supervisor of the Fort Caspar Museum, said they saw around 60% of the traffic they would see in a typical year over the summer. They took a hit from travel slowing down, since Young estimates the majority of visitors to the museum (at least pre-pandemic) were from out of state. A large outdoor space at the fort also makes it easier to distance and host visitors in person, even with capacity restrictions.
At Casper College, the Tate Geological Museum and the Werner Wildlife Museum have seen a recent uptick in visitors. Director of Museums Patti Wood Finkle said since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, both locals and travelers have started to come back in. Over the summer, the museums, which are free for the public, saw roughly a third of their normal traffic.
Finkle said the museums worked on ramping up their social media presence to keep people engaged while doors were closed in the spring, filming short “Tate Talks” on everything from crystals to woolly mammoths to post online. To make up for The Science Zone closing, Schnell said they uploaded YouTube videos on different subjects to keep providing people their “daily dose of science.”
At Fort Caspar, staff partnered with the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center to put on a monthly kids program called “Hands-on History,” offering free online classes for kids and delivering interactive materials to families to play along at home. The museum’s annual Candlelight Christmas, which usually draws more than 1,000 people, also went online in 2020.
Field trips have also gone virtual in the pandemic era. Finkle said Russell Hawley, an educator at the Tate, has been conducting his usual school tours over Zoom — showing them around the museum with an iPad and answering questions from kids to recreate the field trip experience as closely as possible.
Of course, some things can’t be recreated. NIC Fest, The Nic’s annual summer art festival, was canceled for 2021, Couch said, because the museum wanted to prioritize investing in its long-term future. With the festival's June date, Couch said, they also weren’t confident it could be pulled off safely and with the level of attendance needed to turn a profit.
In the meantime, The Nic continues to find ways to bring art to the community, including online talks and a virtual spring break camp where kids can take art lessons from professional artists from home. At the Tate, popular summer field digs are scheduled to move forward starting in August, and the annual summer conference is set to be held online and in person in June. Fort Caspar is busy installing exhibits and setting up for the warmer months, while The Science Zone — still with no date set to open — is planning spring break and summer programs outside.
“We can engage and inspire students no matter where the setting is,” Schnell said. “Outside, in a classroom, or wherever. Being flexible is kind of the big takeaway of the whole thing. It is difficult to plan things, so you have to be flexible and adaptable.”