Casper's new state office building incorporates site's rail yard past

In the lobby of the Thyra Thomson State Office Building, there’s a map.

It shows the old Casper rail yard, used until 1998, where the building now stands. Architect Lyle Murtha points to the outline of the roundhouse and follows the track east to where he stands, in front of a plaque giving a summary of the site’s history.

Murtha, whose Casper firm Stateline No. 7 designed the building, says he began working on the plans in 2013. They found the rail yard map on eBay, and used it to make the plaque that emulates historical markers found on the side of Wyoming’s highways.

Now, after more than two years of construction, the first state employees will begin moving in Monday.

The building, sitting on the former site of Casper’s rail yard, incorporates plenty of railroad motifs in an attempt to keep the history alive. Light fixtures in the lobby and meeting rooms mimic railroad tracks, patterns in the carpet evoke crossties and the font used on the building’s signs was lifted from historic photos of trains.

When it opens for business, the building will house offices for 12 state agencies including workforce services, family services, the attorney general’s office and probation and parole. It will also become home to Wyoming’s new chancery court, which opened in December.

In all, it can hold about 400 state employees.

It’s the first state building in Wyoming, outside of the University of Wyoming campus, to be named after a woman. Thomson, the state’s first female secretary of state, is also the longest-sitting elected official in its history.

On Tuesday, crews were still milling around, working on wiring and other final touches. There are about 30 people working on the building now, contractor Dusty Nash said, but during the busiest stages of construction there would have been up to 100.

The building is situated on Collins Drive, a main thoroughfare in Casper, for easy access no matter what form of transportation you’re using. Its main entrance is set up for cars, plus a new bus shelter that will soon be served by one of Casper’s bus lines. The Rail Trail also leads bikers and walkers right to the building.

The agencies expecting the most public traffic — including probation and parole offices and the workforce services employment center — will be stationed on the first floor.

The building’s interior pays homage to the site’s industrial history, featuring exposed steel beams, piping and brick along with weathered wood and steel details. Movable panels on upstairs meeting rooms, which could eventually host legislative interim meetings, are embossed with historic photos of trains from the state’s archives.

A roundhouse-inspired chandelier in the lobby, Murtha says, is almost entirely locally made. The metalwork was done by Pepper Tank, and the electrical work by Modern Electric.

“Our pitch was, you know, we can buy a fancy chandelier from somewhere outta here, or we could just construct it using all local, regional people,” Murtha said. “And so that’s what we did.”

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.