Casper's Salvation Army Thrift Store will close its doors at month's end

Casper's Salvation Army Thrift Store will close at the end of the month.

"After a detailed analysis of the store’s operations, it is clear that The Salvation Army can no longer successfully sustain this program," the nonprofit announced.

The closure won't affect The Salvation Army's operations at the Corps Community Center on South Jefferson Street and the Hope Center on South Center Street.

Suspending operations at the thrift store will allow the Salvation Army to reinvest its resources in other services, the nonprofit noted in its announcement.

“We are grateful to the community for their support, and we will continue to fulfill our mission of meeting human needs without discrimination,” said Major Simeroth, The Salvation Army Casper Corps Officer. “We look forward to seeing how we can be more effective in the community and what services we might be able to enhance for our neighbors going forward.”

In the lead up to the closure, the thrift shop will offer discounts.

