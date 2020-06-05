Casper's Wyoming Athletic Club to permanently close

The gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March to avoid having its east side location auctioned at a foreclosure sale. Wyoming Athletic Club, which had two locations in Casper, said it had more than $1 million in debt.

It closed March 19 as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. Gyms were allowed to reopen with restrictions in May in Wyoming, but the fitness center said on Facebook that it was taking two weeks to reassess. It did not reopen thereafter.

"The shut down for Covid-19 during our Chapter 11 restructuring was more than we could come back from as a small business," the club posted on Facebook. "We apologize to our members for any inconvenience this may cause. We will miss all of our members. You have become friends and family to all of us at WAC. Our years as a premier athletic club in Casper have been good ones. This was in no way an easy decision."