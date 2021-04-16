CATC asks city to delay ending contract by more than two months

The Casper Area Transportation Coalition is asking the city of Casper to delay ending its contract until the end of July, rather than May 7 as planned.

The city announced last week it plans to take over all transit operations from CATC and is in the process of hiring.

A statement from CATC on Friday said its board has “grave concerns” that the city will not be able to run the service at full capacity by May 7. Their request would extend the deadline for the transition to the end of the city's fiscal year, on July 30.

“For many, bus service is essential for lifesaving treatments and to obtain basic necessities,” the statement read. “CATC still has contracts … with the Town of Mills, Evansville, and Natrona County. It remains unclear how the City’s decision to terminate its contract will impact CATC’s contracts with other public entities.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board’s president, Louis Grunewald, said on the day of the decision that it had blindsided CATC’s board and staff. He also assured riders that their routes and service would not be affected while the agency was still in charge.