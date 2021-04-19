CATC, Casper at odds over audit results and operational transition

There has been communication from the city with CATC employees, Grunewald said, mainly at a pair of job fairs held specifically to help them to help navigate the application process and learn what it looks like to be a city employee. Jones said he’s heard that some drivers and dispatchers had been offered jobs, but he also knows that some of his older employees are using the transition as a chance to retire or move up planned relocations.

That could leave holes in the staff inherited by the city, and hiring new drivers takes hours and hours of training that Jones said the city might not be equipped to run right now. Napier said they’ve had interested applicants from inside CATC and the general public, and will watch application numbers to see if anyone needs to be hired from outside the existing pool.

Communication questions

CATC serves more than just Casper residents — routes go to Mills and Evansville, and those towns join Casper in owning the fleet of buses. What will happen to their stakes once the agency is dissolved, CATC couldn’t say.

“Nobody is communicating. WYDOT isn’t communicating with us, FTA isn’t communicating with us, the city is not communicating with us. No one is communicating,” Jones said.