CATC, Casper at odds over audit results and operational transition

John Jones, executive director of the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, says the city of Casper isn’t taking his calls.
On Jan. 28, Jones said, Casper officials showed up to the CATC offices and took stacks of records and financial documents for what they said was an audit of the agency.
About a week later, Jones said he had his last contact with the city — they discussed the annual operating budget CATC submits to Casper at the beginning of each fiscal year.
Two months after that, CATC officials found out minutes before the general public that the city had decided to end its contract and take over transportation operations itself, effective May 7.
On Friday, CATC’s legal team sent a letter asking city leaders to extend the deadline to the end of June, the end of the fiscal year. As of Monday, it had heard the same thing they’ve heard for the past two months in response — nothing.
For about two months prior to the city’s decision to cut ties with CATC, the agency’s finances were being examined for evidence of wrongdoing. CATC says the audit found none, but the city said it found enough to be concerned about.
What does this mean for riders?
What CATC’s riders need to know, Board President Louis Grunewald said, is that service should continue as usual at least until May 7.
He’s worried about the city’s ability to take over by then without riders being affected, and since he hasn’t heard anything from city officials, he assumes they plan on relying on CATC’s employees to make sure the system works as well under Casper’s control as it does now.
In a release sent Friday explaining its request to extend the transition deadline, CATC expressed “grave concern” that the city would be able to keep the service running to its current standard. City officials said they’re confident they’ll be able to pull it off.
The audit
Grunewald said the only communication he’d had with anyone from the city in recent months was over an audit of CATC ordered by Casper officials after some grant funding numbers didn’t add up. Both Grunewald and Jones said it was more of a financial analysis of CATC’s books than a true audit.
“They thought we were double-charging some grant expenses,” Jones said. “I don’t believe that was happening at all.”
Basically, it looked like both the city and CATC were charging the same expenses to the same source of grant money. According to Jones, the report’s results found nothing to be concerned about. Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the city disagrees.
“Without a doubt, those kinds of questions raise red flags,” Napier said. “We do not want to be working against the purposes of the grant, nor do we want to give the grantors, meaning the (Federal Transit Administration) and/or the state, any reasons at all to not continue those funds. Without those funds, we do not have a transit system. And so, to us, that relationship is precious.”
Napier said the decision to end CATC’s contract was two months in the making, and that the city had worked with the agency on some numbers for the audit. But CATC was left out of the loop when it came to its contract ending.
The day after the decision was announced, Napier said that the city will need to hire someone to oversee transportation, like a lead operator or manager. The department will be housed under the city’s community development division, directed by Liz Becher. Becher did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Jones said he knows he won’t be offered a position at the city — he hasn’t even been able to get them to take his calls since February. Jones moved to Casper to take over the agency in 2019 and says that once he loses his job, he doesn’t see many other opportunities for him here.
“People ask me what I’m going to do, and the only thing I can tell you is, ‘I don’t know,’” Jones said. “My very first day of work in my life was June 6, 1976, and I have never been unemployed a day since.”
There has been communication from the city with CATC employees, Grunewald said, mainly at a pair of job fairs held specifically to help them to help navigate the application process and learn what it looks like to be a city employee. Jones said he’s heard that some drivers and dispatchers had been offered jobs, but he also knows that some of his older employees are using the transition as a chance to retire or move up planned relocations.
That could leave holes in the staff inherited by the city, and hiring new drivers takes hours and hours of training that Jones said the city might not be equipped to run right now. Napier said they’ve had interested applicants from inside CATC and the general public, and will watch application numbers to see if anyone needs to be hired from outside the existing pool.
Communication questions
CATC serves more than just Casper residents — routes go to Mills and Evansville, and those towns join Casper in owning the fleet of buses. What will happen to their stakes once the agency is dissolved, CATC couldn’t say.
“Nobody is communicating. WYDOT isn’t communicating with us, FTA isn’t communicating with us, the city is not communicating with us. No one is communicating,” Jones said.
He said that’s been the case since Jan. 28, when city officials (along with two police officers, according to CATC’s letter) showed up to CATC’s office, took documents and records they said were to be used in an audit, and left. Some of those materials still haven’t been returned, Grunewald said, and the city is still preventing CATC from accessing the accounting system that allows the agency to keep their books according to state standards.
Napier said Monday the city has had “levels of communication” with certain CATC employees and board members, including at the job fairs.
Even after the city takes over operations, Jones said CATC will still have lots of loose ends to tie up, enough to keep him in Casper for a few months longer at the least. There’s payroll to settle from its final weeks, benefits to sort out and bills to pay.
If this lack of communication continues through the city’s May 7 deadline, Jones said he doesn’t know what will happen when that day comes.
“I guess they’ll show up here and tell me that I need to get out of what was my office,” he said. “And then I’ll be in my car on the phone, I suppose, for an office.”