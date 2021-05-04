Cent$ible Nutrition assisting with Grow A Little Extra program

There's a new way to help neighbors in need around Wyoming this spring and it is as socially distant as it comes. Gardeners are invited to "grow a little extra," a new effort of the First Lady's Hunger Initiative. The home-grown produce is then turned in to the University of Wyoming Extension and the Cent$ible Nutrition program for distribution to area food pantries.
We chatted with Cheryl Hackett, Cent$ible Nutrition educator in Casper, about the program.
For those unfamiliar, what exactly is Cent$ible Nutrition? It's the educational arm of SNAP, which is the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Our program is all about helping people eat better for less. We help people learn what the most nutritious food is for the money and how to stretch their food dollars to buy the most nutritious food possible.
And you teach them in what way? The adult series of classes is eight weeks and it's free for those at or under 185 percent of the poverty level. We go through varying protein, saving money at the grocery store, menu planning, getting all five food groups on the plate, and the food labs are still allowed to offer in-person classes, and we also do it online.
There is a children's component too? There is a curriculum designed for Title I schools in grades 2, 3, and 5 through 8, but there are no Title I middle schools in Casper, so we go into second, third and fifth grades at Journey, Lincoln, Evansville and Pineview. It's a mini adult type of curriculum, we're actually getting kids involved in cooking, learning about nutritious after school snacks or on the weekend if they might find themselves alone, being able to cook safely and nutritionally.
So basically explain the First Lady's "Grow a Little Extra" program. The goal is to get locally grown fruits and vegetables into the hands of neighbors who are in need of them the most. In our work, we do a personalized dietary analysis of everything you have eaten or drank in the last 24 hours, and what I have seen through my experience is that most people are not getting the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables a day (2 cups of fruit and 2-1/2 cups of vegetables). This program is exciting because especially when someone is struggling with financial resources, there is a perception that produce is quite expensive at the grocery store. We are already working with the pantries to get more produce.
So how does "Grow a Little Extra" work? Home gardeners are welcome to grow whatever they'd like and if they are willing to grow a little extra, they can donate their extra harvest to us here, we will weigh it and get it out to the local pantries. We have free seeds here that people who want to be part of the plan to grow extra and donate it back can come and pick up. We have carrots, tender sweet cabbage, green beans, broccoli, spinach and sunshine kabocha squash. The seeds are available at the Natrona County Extension office, 2011 Fairgrounds Road.
And locally, where do you expect the produce to go? So far, we are working directly with Joshua's Storehouse, Holy Cross Center and Poverty Resistance and Restoration Church, but also the Youth Crisis Center, Meals on Wheels, Mimi's House and the Self Help Center will receive some fresh produce from us.
And in addition to the free seeds, there is another kind of opportunity with this program? Yes, through the First Lady's Hunger Initiative, there are grants of up to $500 if they would like to participate in this project. The Food for Thought Program got a grant and will be growing on their Roosevelt site and using it in their food assistance program. Cornerstone Church got a grant to help with the watering system for their garden and will donate their produce back. If you would like to help with the Grow a Little Extra program and are interested in a grant, go to nohungerwyo.org/grow and find the grant application there.
For more information about Grow a Little Extra, contact Cheryl Hackett, Shannon Tippit, or Jenny Wintermote at 235-9400, or email chacket1@uwyo.edu.
