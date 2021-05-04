Cent$ible Nutrition assisting with Grow A Little Extra program

There's a new way to help neighbors in need around Wyoming this spring and it is as socially distant as it comes. Gardeners are invited to "grow a little extra," a new effort of the First Lady's Hunger Initiative. The home-grown produce is then turned in to the University of Wyoming Extension and the Cent$ible Nutrition program for distribution to area food pantries.

We chatted with Cheryl Hackett, Cent$ible Nutrition educator in Casper, about the program.

For those unfamiliar, what exactly is Cent$ible Nutrition? It's the educational arm of SNAP, which is the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Our program is all about helping people eat better for less. We help people learn what the most nutritious food is for the money and how to stretch their food dollars to buy the most nutritious food possible.

And you teach them in what way? The adult series of classes is eight weeks and it's free for those at or under 185 percent of the poverty level. We go through varying protein, saving money at the grocery store, menu planning, getting all five food groups on the plate, and the food labs are still allowed to offer in-person classes, and we also do it online.