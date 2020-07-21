Center Street underpass in Casper to close at nights for construction
View Comments

Center Street underpass in Casper to close at nights for construction

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Improvement Project

The Center Street underpass in Casper is seen last summer.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Center Street underpass in Casper will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Wednesday for restriping, the city announced Tuesday. The construction is expected to take two nights.

The underpass will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At night, traffic will be detoured from the area.

“The City’s contractor, Keyhole Technologies, will be grinding out the existing solid yellow lane striping and replacing it with new inlaid solid yellow lane striping,” engineering technician Terry Cottenoir said in the city news release.

The city began replacing roadway striping and markings on Second and Center streets last month. The current project is being funded by $109,90 from 1-cent sales tax money. 

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News