Center Street underpass in Casper to close at nights for construction

The Center Street underpass in Casper will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Wednesday for restriping, the city announced Tuesday. The construction is expected to take two nights.

The underpass will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At night, traffic will be detoured from the area.

“The City’s contractor, Keyhole Technologies, will be grinding out the existing solid yellow lane striping and replacing it with new inlaid solid yellow lane striping,” engineering technician Terry Cottenoir said in the city news release.

The city began replacing roadway striping and markings on Second and Center streets last month. The current project is being funded by $109,90 from 1-cent sales tax money.

