Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo among six rodeos canceled Wednesday because of coronavirus

For the first time since it began in 1947, the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo has been canceled.
“It’s a shot to the gut,” Tom Jones, the event’s general manager said by phone Wednesday afternoon on his way back from Cheyenne. About 30 minutes prior, he’d been standing behind Gov. Mark Gordon as the governor announced the Casper rodeo and five other major rodeo events, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, would be canceled this year as the novel coronavirus continues to spread nationwide.
“This hurts," Gordon said during that announcement. "I grew up with rodeo and it is part of Wyoming’s fabric and our culture.
"In my soul, I know how important those events are to our communities and our citizens," he added.
The decision was made after the governor and his staff met with rodeo committee members from Cody, Sheridan, Thermopolis, Casper, Laramie and Cheyenne.
Jones has been planning this year’s Casper event “since the minute the last one ended.”
The job involves months and months of preparation: trips to meet sponsors, contracts with vendors, lining up a list of competitors.
“It’s what we live for,” said Angela Berry, who handles marketing and promotions for the fair and who rode with Jones to Cheyenne for the announcement.
Jones said the intention in the last few weeks had been to have the fair, but as the deadline to approve or cancel contracts for such a large event approached, the public health situation has remained in flux and subject to near-constant change.
They had to make a call.
“We have to consider all the people who attend,” Jones said, adding that the health and safety of those patrons was the No. 1 priority and the ultimate reason rodeos across the state decided to cancel their events this summer.
“Social distancing guidelines and plans were explored thoroughly, but logistics beyond just ingress and egress proved too hard to overcome. For example, how do beer and food sales work or a carnival or a parade?” a frequently asked questions post on the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo website reads.
While health and safety were event runners’ top priorities, Jones and other leaders in Casper acknowledged the bitter impact the cancellation will have on the local economy.
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman said the fair and rodeo alone bring in more than $4.4 million to the county. That number considers tickets bought, hotel rooms, trips to restaurants and local shops made by the average 135,000 attendees for the event each year.
“It’s a big draw for us,” Kaufman said.
Jones said that $4.4 million figure doesn’t include the qualifying events the fairground hosts leading up to the big show; those prerequisite exhibitions contribute an additional $1.5 million to the local economy.
Jones estimated a total loss of almost $6 million to the area’s economy. But at the end of the day, things were too uncertain to move forward with the event, he said.
Kaufman supported this statement in saying it would be difficult to predict how the fair would have gone if it had been held, and whether people would have even felt comfortable attending.
Through surveys and other analyses the visitor’s bureau has conducted, it’s clear residents aren’t comfortable with inviting outside travelers, Kaufman said.
Jones said many of the fair’s vendors, too, had expressed anxiety about coming to such a large event and chancing exposure to the coronavirus. The fair hosts 105 vendors every year, and those people will feel the financial impact of the cancellation, too.
“It’s a ripple-down effect,” Jones said.
Indeed, beyond those immediately impacted by the fair’s cancellation, the loss of $6 million in local spending will further deplete local sales tax collections, which cover a wide variety of costs for the county’s municipalities.
The Casper City Council has already had to approve sweeping cuts to the city’s budget, which would have faced a nearly $3 million deficit without those cuts, including wage freezes and staff furloughs.
Casper City Manager Carter Napier has told the council if sales tax collections are less than the city had projected for that budget, more cuts could be needed.
Napier said Wednesday the cancellation of the fair and rodeo shouldn’t affect the city’s sales tax collection projections, but that it would still have a broad impact on the economy.
“Anytime we lose an event that brings people to the community it impacts the economy,” Napier said.
He said when the city put together the coming year’s budget, he was not anticipating sales tax revenue from the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, so the cancellation alone shouldn’t further disrupt the city’s budget. But he did say there was “a nagging feeling” that perhaps the city’s projections weren’t conservative enough, and if more cancellations of large summer events follow, those predictions may need reevaluating.
Bleak as the local financial situation seems, Kaufman said she was hopeful about the new public health order the governor announced Wednesday, which allows outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people beginning June 1.
Kaufman said she’s been getting calls since that announcement was made from people hoping to host outdoor weddings and banquets and other such events, so that has been a silver lining.
Kaufman is also urging people to invite their friends and family to come out for a visit. It may seem like a small way to contribute, but Kaufman said friends and family make up for more than 30 percent of Natrona County visitors in an average year.
That’s the market Kaufman is hoping to tap into for the time being.
But when tourism is back in full swing, Kaufman said the things Casper and the county will be able to offer open spaces, outdoor recreation and distance from other people.
“We have all that,” she said
Jones, too, said he hopes the fairgrounds will be able to provide some entertainment to residents and visitors this summer, even if at a smaller scale.
“There’s no way to make up for the fair,” Jones said, but the venue is planning a number of smaller events that would be more manageable from a public health perspective.
Berry added there are a number of events that can be contained to fewer than 250 people, so under the new public health order on outdoor gatherings, the fairgrounds should still be able to run some of its scheduled programming.
“All the rodeos are working to make it bigger and better in 2021,” Jones said.
The fair is offering refunds to those who already purchased tickets for this year’s event. If ticket holders do not ask for a refund by July 31, their tickets will roll over to next year’s event.
