Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo among six rodeos canceled Wednesday because of coronavirus

Bleak as the local financial situation seems, Kaufman said she was hopeful about the new public health order the governor announced Wednesday, which allows outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people beginning June 1.

Kaufman said she’s been getting calls since that announcement was made from people hoping to host outdoor weddings and banquets and other such events, so that has been a silver lining.

Kaufman is also urging people to invite their friends and family to come out for a visit. It may seem like a small way to contribute, but Kaufman said friends and family make up for more than 30 percent of Natrona County visitors in an average year.

That’s the market Kaufman is hoping to tap into for the time being.

But when tourism is back in full swing, Kaufman said the things Casper and the county will be able to offer open spaces, outdoor recreation and distance from other people.

“We have all that,” she said