Chamber brings crab feed in January

Erin Helms Morgan (married in September) has been executive director of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce since February. At her second interview, she handed out cupcakes decorated like individual crabs, complete with red licorice strings for claws. She had an idea. She got the job and that idea happens on Jan. 25. We chatted with her recently, this time about the Crab Feed fundraiser.

Explain your excitement about this idea. I am a transplant from Northern California. We went to crab feeds all the time out there. It was a main fundraiser for a lot of organizations. When I came here, I did not see them here and I get that we are landlocked, but I really felt like why not bring something different and unique. We have the Silver Fox, an award-winning restaurant right here, and I knew they can bring in fresh Alaskan crab for us and prepare it perfectly. I wanted to do something different, make a fun night for people. Instead of a spaghetti feed or prime rib, let’s go big or go home. And I love crab, so it’s going to work!