Chamber brings crab feed in January

Erin Helms Morgan (married in September) has been executive director of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce since February. At her second interview, she handed out cupcakes decorated like individual crabs, complete with red licorice strings for claws. She had an idea. She got the job and that idea happens on Jan. 25. We chatted with her recently, this time about the Crab Feed fundraiser.
Explain your excitement about this idea. I am a transplant from Northern California. We went to crab feeds all the time out there. It was a main fundraiser for a lot of organizations. When I came here, I did not see them here and I get that we are landlocked, but I really felt like why not bring something different and unique. We have the Silver Fox, an award-winning restaurant right here, and I knew they can bring in fresh Alaskan crab for us and prepare it perfectly. I wanted to do something different, make a fun night for people. Instead of a spaghetti feed or prime rib, let’s go big or go home. And I love crab, so it’s going to work!
Give us the specifics. It’s Jan. 25, from 5 to about 8:30 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Cocktails are 5 to 6, dinner 6 to 7:30, and the raffle, paddle raise and auction start at 7:30. Live music is from Prairie Wildfire Band from Buffalo, an all-female bluegrass trio. They are really fun and they will be playing throughout the evening. Urban Bottle is doing the cash bar and Backwards is crafting a signature cocktail for us. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a Chamber member to attend. Tickets are $75 each and there are still VIP packages available as well. This is not all-you-can-eat but you get a large portion of crab. Please purchase tickets by Jan. 15.
And if you are averse to crab? Come anyway. We are also serving pasta Alfredo, salad, rolls and dessert, so no one goes hungry.
Tell us about the bib-decorating contest. You need a bib if you’re going to eat crab, and we will provide small plastic ones, along with crab crackers and little forks. But if you want to buy a plain white chef’s bib or apron and decorate it with your friends or individually and bring it in, we’ll show them off during the evening, the audience will vote and provide a prize to the winner. We encourage people to be creative and fun.
You are finding help for the evening in a unique way? We will have youth from several organizations, Casper Crush baseball, United Way, Alcova 4H, Interact and a Girl Scout troop, and they will be volunteering throughout the evening in different capacities. People will see them out and about helping and volunteering. We want them to learn how to have a volunteer spirit and the heart to be able to work in a big group setting like that. A portion of our proceeds will be split among the youth groups whose members take part. The rest will be for our general operating expenses here at the Chamber.
The auction and raffle are brief? Raffle tickets are for three packages and there are five auction items only. The paddle raise is completely tax deductible. We want people to have fun and not feel like the auction never ends.
How do you buy tickets? Call the office at 234-5311, stop by 500 N. Center or buy online at www.casperwyoming.org.
