Chamber tabs Science Zone's DeWitt as new president

Jason DeWitt, currently the business development and marketing director at The Science Zone, has been named the president and CEO of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce after a nationwide search.

DeWitt will begin his new position on Dec. 1.

He brings chamber experience to the role after having served two terms, six years, on the board of directors and is a graduate of the Leadership Casper Program.

“Jason has a great knowledge of and extensive relationships in our community. His experience with the chamber will help him jump right into the position and gain ground immediately,” Michael Howe, chamber board chairman said. “He will help guide our chamber to the next level, strengthening our membership and forming strong community partnerships.”

DeWitt, a Casper native, is also active in the community as a board member of the Rotary Club of Casper and the Casper Boat Club, and various other community committees. He and his wife, Anna, live in downtown Casper with their daughter and all are passionate about their community.