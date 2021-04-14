Changes may be coming to parking in Casper. Here's what you need to know

Nearly a decade after the last changes were made to Casper’s parking manual, some updates are coming down the pipeline that would make handicapped parking cheaper, discourage people from parking RVs on the street and finally settle the parkway parking question.
Casper City Council first heard a list of proposed changes to the manual, compiled by city staff, back in February. The council is set to hear public comment on the changes at next week’s meeting.
Here’s a look at what is being proposed now, and how some of those proposals came about.
Parking fees
One of the biggest fee reductions being considered by the council is a proposed slashing of private handicap permit prices from $300 to $50 per year.
On the flip side, the current plan proposes increasing the fee for on-street RV parking from $25 each year to $250. That number was originally set at $500, but discussion among council members brought it down.
A memo from Community Development Director Liz Becher to the council says that increase will hopefully discourage people from parking their RVs on the street, where they can obstruct drivers’ views and jut into traffic. There are plenty of options for private RV storage facilities in town, Becher told the council, that can help keep streets clear for cars and bikes.
For all permits, the city’s proposal also includes a new $25 application fee, which it says would cover processing and the issuance of any needed physical permits.
Parking on parkways
At Tuesday’s work session, the ongoing discussion of how to handle people who want to park on the parkways outside their homes continued.
In past meetings, council members and city staff concluded that parkways needed to be paved, at the owners’ expense, if any formal city code is to allow parking there. The current proposal includes a $250 annual fee to park on parkways, but that may be amended to a $250 one-time payment at first and $50 annual fees every following year.
Council member Kyle Gamroth reminded the council Tuesday they’d agreed in a past meeting that paving over a parkway isn’t necessarily an enhancement or a good thing for everyone — more accurately, it’s an alteration. It brings its own potential for wear and erosion, and could actually be a detriment in the eyes of the next homeowner who may prefer a patch of grass to a plot of cement.
The latest proposal from the city includes an option to restripe 12th and 13th streets to designate a parking lane only on one side of the street and make both lanes of traffic wider. That would potentially eliminate the need for parking on the parkways by giving drivers more room to avoid parked cars, and the city says the process would be relatively cheap since the roads are restriped twice a year as it is.
City council member Bruce Knell, who proposed that idea at last week’s council meeting, said Tuesday he thought most residents wouldn’t like crossing the street to get from their cars to their homes.
Parking fines
Fines may also go up if the current proposal is approved by the council. The changes aren’t huge — one would mean a $10 fine increase for parking without a license or registration, which is now a $100 offense.
The structure for tracking recurring parking violations may also be changing. As the parking manual is written now, fines for general violations go up with each subsequent offense in a 24-hour period. The new proposal would extend that to the calendar year, making the fine for a first violation $25, then $50 for the second and $75 for the third.