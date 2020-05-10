Chattin' with Sal: Big cards mark big occasions in Casper yards

Graduation parties lost. Preschooler birthday parties canceled. Kids of all ages heartbroken and confused.
Dustin and Natalie Beck have a solution, and it all started at a family reunion. The Casper couple owns the only independently-owned franchise for Card My Yard in Wyoming. We chatted with Dustin about how the side hustle that turns lawns into giant greeting cards with vertical signs has quickly become another full-time job, and why it's so important, especially now.
How did you learn about this? My wife's cousin owns a franchise in Kearney, Nebraska, and so we were at a family reunion and she was showing it to us on her phone. We just got super excited. We were especially interested in it as a real estate agent for all the applications you can use for it, as well as purely spreading the joy around. Natalie is a full-time commercial lender and I'm a realtor with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group.
How long have you had it? It will be two years in August. Since we both have full-time jobs, we got it as purely just a side hustle. It makes people so happy, it was just a no-brainer. We were doing two to three a week and then COVID-19 happened and it became one of the only ways to celebrate. It's totally our third full-time job now.
And it's not limited to "Congratulations, Graduate" or "Happy Birthday." Explain that. Happy Birthday starts at $70, graduation packages start at $80, customization where you can say almost anything also starts at $80. That gives them the opportunity to say what they would like within reason, up to 25 characters. Obviously nothing vulgar, but we also try to stay away from political or controversial. A lot of times people reach out and they don't know really how to say what they want to say and we will definitely help them keep within the character limit and still be creative.
How busy are you? It's grown to probably 40 a week. It's nuts. We have two young kids, 6 and 4, and we have to load everybody up in the car and they have a snack and watch a movie in the back seat while we get out and go do it. They've been having a lot of snacks and movies. People prefer us to start after dark so the card in the yard will be a surprise in the morning, but now we're so busy, we're asking if we can start around 6:30 p.m. We still text the people when we're on the way so they can occupy the person and not let them see it.
Talk about why it's so important to have a big glittery sign in the yard these days. We're just really blessed and super appreciative that we can provide a service to as many people as possible that helps brighten their day and makes their moment bigger. Our neighbors across the street are helping, and they have four kids, so we all just pitch in and can service more people. There are days when all of our inventory is out and we have to go out and pick it up and pre-plan our evening routes and everything. When we're that busy, we just stop and remember how blessed we are. We really try to do as much recon as we can, look at the homes, see the size of the yard. Sometimes we have to reach out to the homeowner and tweak it a little bit to make it shorter. The whole concept is similar to the wire stakes that you see in political yard signs and there has to be enough room.
How long in advance do you need to order? It really depends on the day you are seeking. We are sold out for a few days the end of this month, on the actual graduation days, but there are still lots of days on either side available. Of course, more than 24 hours is really ideal, because we have to schedule it and figure out our inventory. Due to our limited inventory, we can only service so many signs. Typically, the sign is up 24 hours from the time we get it put up, but you do have the option of having it for a longer period. We do all of the set-up and take-down, you just look outside and enjoy it. It's super easy and everything has to be booked through the website, www.cardmyyard.com.
