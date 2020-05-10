Chattin' with Sal: Big cards mark big occasions in Casper yards

How busy are you? It's grown to probably 40 a week. It's nuts. We have two young kids, 6 and 4, and we have to load everybody up in the car and they have a snack and watch a movie in the back seat while we get out and go do it. They've been having a lot of snacks and movies. People prefer us to start after dark so the card in the yard will be a surprise in the morning, but now we're so busy, we're asking if we can start around 6:30 p.m. We still text the people when we're on the way so they can occupy the person and not let them see it.

Talk about why it's so important to have a big glittery sign in the yard these days. We're just really blessed and super appreciative that we can provide a service to as many people as possible that helps brighten their day and makes their moment bigger. Our neighbors across the street are helping, and they have four kids, so we all just pitch in and can service more people. There are days when all of our inventory is out and we have to go out and pick it up and pre-plan our evening routes and everything. When we're that busy, we just stop and remember how blessed we are. We really try to do as much recon as we can, look at the homes, see the size of the yard. Sometimes we have to reach out to the homeowner and tweak it a little bit to make it shorter. The whole concept is similar to the wire stakes that you see in political yard signs and there has to be enough room.

How long in advance do you need to order? It really depends on the day you are seeking. We are sold out for a few days the end of this month, on the actual graduation days, but there are still lots of days on either side available. Of course, more than 24 hours is really ideal, because we have to schedule it and figure out our inventory. Due to our limited inventory, we can only service so many signs. Typically, the sign is up 24 hours from the time we get it put up, but you do have the option of having it for a longer period. We do all of the set-up and take-down, you just look outside and enjoy it. It's super easy and everything has to be booked through the website, www.cardmyyard.com.

