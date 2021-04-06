Chattin' with Sal: Businesses host citywide prom Saturday

What can the kids expect at prom? There will be refreshments and a DJ of course so they can dance and a photo booth and some surprises.

How much is this costing you? I think we'll be at $3,000 to $4,000 by the time we get done. We are trying to make the decorations really exceptional. We have a lot of great little ideas, and then we had flyers and tickets printed and other expenses. Atlas Reproduction did donate some printing costs and we paid for some of it.

Even though it's offsite, this is still a dressy dance, right? Yes, we hope the kids understand that this is a formal dance so we do expect them to dress up. No Hawaiian shirts or shorts. We want to make it special for them.

But those who didn't plan to come previously still can? Absolutely. They just need to come to the store to get a ticket, we're here (3rd and Country Club, behind Hilltop Shopping Center) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, and will probably have some at the door to sell also.

And it goes without saying that if they need fancy clothes, you have those too? We have a ton of inventory. Everything from last year and then our new inventory as well. The style for prom dresses is long and dressy. We have a good supply of tuxes too because we own them so everything is in stock right here.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.