Chattin' with Sal: Canines for Charity celebrates 25 years

What could be better than a winter day filled with furry dogs and fluffy snow? All are invited to Bear Trap Meadow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the 25th annual Canines for Charity Fun Day in honor of Pam Dunn. There is no charge to be a spectator or to race. The only requirement is that you leave your non-mushing dogs at home.
Dunn, 70, died unexpectedly in July. She and her husband, Floyd, organized the annual races for 24 years, raising more than $400,000 for charities including the American Heart Association, Hospice, the Youth Crisis Center, The Arc and 4H. Her mountaintop Timbermist Tracks kennel rescued more than 100 Northern breed dogs over a 30-year period.
We chatted with organizer Noreene Rodgers about the Saturday event.
Tell us about the races. We will time a few, but mostly it’s just to get out and play together and remember Pam. There will be a variety of races. There’s a four-mile sled and skijor (person on skis is pulled by a dog), a one-mile sled and skijor, and a 100-yard dash for the little ones. There are two really fun races that we’ve wanted to do for a long time. In The Sled Dog Revenge, the dog sits on the sled and the musher pulls the sled for 100 yards. The dog has to stay on the sled, and trust me, they’d much rather be out in the snow. The one I’m the most excited about is going to be hysterical. It’s Pam’s Sourdough Race. You start in a sleeping bag laying down in the meadow, jump out, put on a pair of boots, harness and hook up three dogs, then mush around a mile course on the meadow.
How will the day go? Onsite registration is 9 to 10 a.m., then a musher’s meeting, then we’ll get busy. Everyone who is participating will be invited to do a four-mile parade by Pam’s place, then come back for the races. The Sourdough Challenge will be the last event of the day.
And spectators are welcome? Absolutely. Most people stand around because it’s hard to balance a chair in the snow. Be sure to wear warm clothes. Kids love to sled on the banks.
Tell us about the post-race potluck. We’ll meet at 5 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road, in the Casper Room for a potluck to remember Pam. There will be a slide show of the races and some reminiscing with Andy Conser and Floyd Dunn about the past races.
How did you get involved? I’ve only been involved about 10 years. I was a friend of Pam through dog showing. She was so much fun. I looked at her one day and said, “I want to be your friend.”
Tell us about your dogs. There are three huskies on my feet right now. Abba, Holly and Chamonix — all girls. Abba is the youngest and she’s 7. These race days are their favorite days. They love it. They’ll be at the starting line, just extremely excited to go. They’ll be screaming and hollering.
