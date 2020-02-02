Chattin' with Sal: Canines for Charity celebrates 25 years

What could be better than a winter day filled with furry dogs and fluffy snow? All are invited to Bear Trap Meadow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the 25th annual Canines for Charity Fun Day in honor of Pam Dunn. There is no charge to be a spectator or to race. The only requirement is that you leave your non-mushing dogs at home.

Tell us about the races. We will time a few, but mostly it’s just to get out and play together and remember Pam. There will be a variety of races. There’s a four-mile sled and skijor (person on skis is pulled by a dog), a one-mile sled and skijor, and a 100-yard dash for the little ones. There are two really fun races that we’ve wanted to do for a long time. In The Sled Dog Revenge, the dog sits on the sled and the musher pulls the sled for 100 yards. The dog has to stay on the sled, and trust me, they’d much rather be out in the snow. The one I’m the most excited about is going to be hysterical. It’s Pam’s Sourdough Race. You start in a sleeping bag laying down in the meadow, jump out, put on a pair of boots, harness and hook up three dogs, then mush around a mile course on the meadow.