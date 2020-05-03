Chattin' with Sal: Casper Saturday Cruise continue

It seems ridiculously simple, but tell us how to participate. We start at 7 p.m. every Saturday and we’ll be doing the same route until further notice. Get in your car, jump in at any point on the route and drive obeying all traffic laws. That’s it. Until the “no gathering” policy is lifted, there will not be a “starting point” or singing of the National Anthem anymore, just the cruising.

Why do you think this is so popular right now? Honestly because I think there are so many people who just needed something to look forward to, an excuse to get out of their house, and people embraced that. This gives them a reason to go out and clean the car on Saturday, like grandpa used to do.

And people along the route really enjoy it as well? This route takes us past lots of residential areas, and they were lined up on the sidewalks to see us. Our house is actually on the route and we loaned our driveway to a family who had a boy with a birthday. We all honked and waved and it was really cool.