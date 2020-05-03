Chattin' with Sal: Casper Saturday Cruise continue

Casperites Courtney and Jeremy Faust had an idea. The result of the idea has turned into one of the largest local Facebook group concepts since the coronavirus was first confirmed here in March. The idea was to ride in your own car, up and down city streets — like cruising teenagers have been doing on Main Street for generations.
There was some backlash (including threats to the Faust family), but they hope to have gotten past that. They want their idea to continue — safely — weekly from now to forever as long as the weather is good.
We chatted with Courtney about the Casper Saturday Cruise (the Facebook group has the same name), why it began and how she hopes it proceeds. Courtney is a busy wife and mom of four, ages 1 1/2, 4, 13 and 15, and runs a children’s clothing embroidery business out of her home, Sister Strong Boutique. Jeremy works for Ingersoll Rand and now they are homeschooling three kids to add to their already busy lives.
Tell us how the idea began. My husband grew up in Riverton and he has friends who still live there. They started doing this cruise and we thought it was really cool. We waited for somebody else to start it here and when they didn’t, we did. We got the word out just by Facebook and you obviously saw what happened. After the first big cruise, the page blew up and now there are 2,323 members (as of Thursday).
It seems ridiculously simple, but tell us how to participate. We start at 7 p.m. every Saturday and we’ll be doing the same route until further notice. Get in your car, jump in at any point on the route and drive obeying all traffic laws. That’s it. Until the “no gathering” policy is lifted, there will not be a “starting point” or singing of the National Anthem anymore, just the cruising.
Why do you think this is so popular right now? Honestly because I think there are so many people who just needed something to look forward to, an excuse to get out of their house, and people embraced that. This gives them a reason to go out and clean the car on Saturday, like grandpa used to do.
And people along the route really enjoy it as well? This route takes us past lots of residential areas, and they were lined up on the sidewalks to see us. Our house is actually on the route and we loaned our driveway to a family who had a boy with a birthday. We all honked and waved and it was really cool.
Tell us the route. We start on CY Avenue and head west to Wyoming Boulevard, turn right, and then turn east on West 13th Street to Collins. Take Collins to Second and then shoot east all the way to Wyoming Boulevard. Then head west from Wyoming Boulevard on 12th all the way back out to CY. It’s just a big loop and you can join in at any point.
There was a police presence at your previous starting points (parking lots along CY). What did they tell you? They think the cruising is cool and as long as we’re not breaking any laws and just being a part of traffic flow, they have no problem with it. We absolutely obey all of the traffic signals, meaning stopping for red lights, etc.
And you don’t need a fancy classic car to join in? Absolutely not. Bring your everyday car. Bring your motorcycle. Bring your semi. If it has wheels and is licensed to drive on a street, bring it. A young man called me and said I just have my first car and it’s a junker and asked if he could be in it. Of course, drive whatever you have.
Tell us about the Senior Cruise. It’s going to be on Saturday, May 30, and the idea is that the high school seniors will drive and we will be the crowd who cheers them on, practicing safe distancing if we still need to. We are looking for volunteers who would drive seniors who don’t have wheels. But we thought this way, we could give them all a cheer and let the whole town celebrate all of them at the same time since their senior year has been so disrupted. Only seniors and those driving them will be in the official cruise that evening.
