Chattin' with Sal: Central Wyoming Hospice celebrates 40th anniversary

Describe if you can what it was like having all of your patients be so vulnerable during COVID. Really early on we had to have a conversation about what it looked like for us. We were particularly looking at the nursing home in King County, Washington. They're talking about my patients right now, absolutely the most vulnerable patients are the ones we serve daily. We had to work really hard on our infection control but at the same time, if there is somebody at the hospital dying of COVID, is it our role to take care of them? Everybody deserves to die with comfort and dignity, dying alone is not with dignity. We did take dying COVID patients. It was a very stressful time last fall. We amped up our infection control, families were still allowed to visit. We maybe had a little bit more restriction than we normally do. We had about 32 COVID patients in hospice care, inpatient or in assisted living. I am really, really proud of the fact we didn't have a single case where we transferred COVID from staff to patient or patient to patient. It was stressful, not the way I wanted to spend that year.