Chattin' with Sal: Chili, soup tasting Friday

The 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles ‘n Beans is 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Industrial Building on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Guests may sample chili and soup offerings from local restaurants and nonprofits and in return help feed the more than 700 local residents who last year benefited from home-delivered, nutritious midday meals. In addition to the chili and soup, there are drinks from Pepsi and Budweiser and complimentary ice cream to cool off those sizzling taste buds.
We chatted with Meals on Wheels executive director Jamie Loveall about the event and the program.
How much are tickets and where can people get them? Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office on East 12th Street, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club location), First Interstate Bank (downtown and Eastridge Mall locations) and Blue Ridge Coffee.
Tell us about the Pot ‘o Beans reverse raffle. There are a total of 300 tickets being sold at $100 each and that includes two entry tickets to the event. Buy a bean for $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. You need not be present to win the cash. If you’re not there, we’ll mail you your winnings. Who are the new chili and soup makers this year? We have Wooden Derrick, making both soup and chili; Wyoming Ale Works, chili; The Hangar; Daylight Donuts; and our nonprofit partner, Joshua’s Storehouse, is making chili. I think it’s cool if you’re a nonprofit and you have a kitchen, it’s cool for us to all get together.
And you had a great response this year? I have 30 restaurants. I’m full and that’s more than we’ve ever had.
And there are other prizes and raffles? Yes, there is a $5 raffle and you put your ticket in the prize package you want. There is a Super Bowl package with a huge smart TV and swag for the teams; the Bubbles, Bottles and Beer basket is always a hugely popular one and the Blue Plate Special has enough local gift cards to eat out at least once a month for the whole year.
How much money would you like to raise? I would like to raise $70,000. We haven’t hit that yet but that would be nice. We’ve come close, $62,000 is our biggest, but with more space in the Industrial Building, I really think we can do it.
What does your client count look like? The year that ended October 1, we served 189,034 meals in Natrona County to 753 unduplicated clients. The first quarter of 2019-20, we are already up 6,000 meals for the same time last year. People are living longer and wanting to stay in their homes. It’s hard to cook a meal that’s nutritious when you’re tired and you don’t feel good.
Where do your referrals come from? They come from everywhere: home health, doctors, the hospital, neighbors of current clients, family members and from the clients themselves. Because we are partially federally funded, we have to do an in-home assessment, but there’s no qualification per se. The way we like to do it is we take them meals for about a week and then do the assessment, so we can ask about their food preferences and get to know them and see how they’ve done with the meals so far. They have to be 60 and that’s really the only requirement. If they call us, they can usually start as early as the next day.
You don’t have a waiting list? No, knock on wood, and that’s because of Casper. Casper is awesome when it comes to supporting the nonprofits and helping people. We are so fortunate here.
