Chattin' with Sal: Chili, soup tasting Friday

And you had a great response this year? I have 30 restaurants. I’m full and that’s more than we’ve ever had.

And there are other prizes and raffles? Yes, there is a $5 raffle and you put your ticket in the prize package you want. There is a Super Bowl package with a huge smart TV and swag for the teams; the Bubbles, Bottles and Beer basket is always a hugely popular one and the Blue Plate Special has enough local gift cards to eat out at least once a month for the whole year.

How much money would you like to raise? I would like to raise $70,000. We haven’t hit that yet but that would be nice. We’ve come close, $62,000 is our biggest, but with more space in the Industrial Building, I really think we can do it.

What does your client count look like? The year that ended October 1, we served 189,034 meals in Natrona County to 753 unduplicated clients. The first quarter of 2019-20, we are already up 6,000 meals for the same time last year. People are living longer and wanting to stay in their homes. It’s hard to cook a meal that’s nutritious when you’re tired and you don’t feel good.