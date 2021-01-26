Chattin' with Sal: Friess through Bebout helps Jason's Friends Foundation

Tell us how your retirement is going. I retired, did not run again, so this is my first winter without it. I served 28 years, 14 in the House and retired as speaker, then 14 in the Senate and stepped down after serving as president. Having this void is very different. Usually I'd have 300 to 400 emails a day, so I'm having to cope with that. Glad for your call.

Lisa, how did you find out about this? Eli actually contacted Rocky just a couple of weeks ago and explained that in honor of his retirement, Foster Friess wanted to do a donation and that a significant gift would be coming our way. We were totally unaware and really unaware of what that number was going to be, and then we got a letter in the mail dated December 28 with a check for $100,000.

So this is a big boost, right? Particularly in light of what's been happening with the pandemic and our numbers may be down with our big fundraiser, Bowl for Jason's Friends, this is huge.