Chattin' with Sal: From the first to the last

Jamie Purcell has worked for many nonprofits in Casper, including Girl Scouts, Troopers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Food Bank of the Rockies. She was my first Chattin' with Sal "subject," because I knew the rapid-fire question and answer format in a super quick interview would not faze her. She is the last, because as executive director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, she and her team not only feed food-insecure school kids in two counties by providing weekend food bags, but plan urban gardens, fresh produce markets, free community meals and a myriad other activities. She has big news to share, and we're thrilled to be able to spill it.
So what big news do you have to share now? We are growing! We have an opportunity to move into the old North Casper Elementary School, 1014 Glenarm in the heart of north Casper. We are buying the building from Casper Housing Authority, which is using it for storage. CHA originally purchased it from the school district. The sale will be complete by spring of 2022 once CHA is ready to move into their new home. In the interim, we are moving our food bag program, including storage and weekly volunteer stuffing, over there and our offices over there. We will start remodeling part of the school right away to hold the commercial kitchens that we were going to do at the Good Food Hub. Instead, at some point, we will sell the Good Food Hub and move everything, including the Free Store, to one site.
But wait, there's more. Tell us. Because the school grounds are so vast and the school is so large, we will finally be able to have everything we want for this neighborhood in one location, including drum roll ... a grocery store.
What becomes of the 900 St. John property? We have had a wonderful relationship with the landlords, and our hope is for someone to take on the building that has a mission that benefits the community.
A grocery store in North Casper finally seems like a prayer answered. Tell us your vision for that. We want it to be like the old corner grocery that Casper used to have dozens of. A place where folks can walk to and get things like milk and eggs and fresh produce which in the summer will be picked straight from the garden. Diapers and toilet paper, necessities that you don't have to ride a bus to get to a store to get. We will accept SNAP and there will be ample parking. We are creating a community hub for this neighborhood in this neighborhood.
In March at the one year anniversary of the pandemic, you sounded exhausted, spent, defeated. What has changed? I currently have an amazing team of coworkers who are really able to take ownership of this vision and run with it. Dan is the master of the gardens and is always thinking about what we are growing right now and how can we get it out to the community more efficiently. Sarah is an intern in the gardens and inside and has made some simple syrups with the herbs she is growing. Maggie King is our rock star chef who loves to create things and Jill Davis is our administrative assistant extraordinaire who keeps everything running and keeps me to task.
The Good Food Hub downtown seemed like a great idea and has served a purpose, but what made you think it was time to move on from there? It was going to be a community food center with marketplace kitchens and a greenhouse. But it's not in the neighborhood where we know we should have been all along. Donors and investors have agreed that this makes so much more sense. We will take the assets from the Good Food Hub and pick them up and move them to north Casper.
One of the sidelights of the Hub is that its commercial kitchen can be rented. Tell us about the success that has had for you. That kitchen is being used all day every day. Lots of food trucks use our space for prep, including Bear Bonz BBQ from Glenrock, Holy Guacamole, Bullwhip Catering when they need the extra space like during fair week, Papa's Pork Chop and Pop Culture Kettle Corn. It has absolutely worked in that regard.
