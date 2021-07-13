Chattin' with Sal: From the first to the last

But wait, there's more. Tell us. Because the school grounds are so vast and the school is so large, we will finally be able to have everything we want for this neighborhood in one location, including drum roll ... a grocery store.

What becomes of the 900 St. John property? We have had a wonderful relationship with the landlords, and our hope is for someone to take on the building that has a mission that benefits the community.

A grocery store in North Casper finally seems like a prayer answered. Tell us your vision for that. We want it to be like the old corner grocery that Casper used to have dozens of. A place where folks can walk to and get things like milk and eggs and fresh produce which in the summer will be picked straight from the garden. Diapers and toilet paper, necessities that you don't have to ride a bus to get to a store to get. We will accept SNAP and there will be ample parking. We are creating a community hub for this neighborhood in this neighborhood.