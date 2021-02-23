Chattin' with Sal: Girl Scout cookie season looks different this year

Thin Mints and Samoas and Tagalongs are synonymous with cookies. And not even a pandemic is stopping Girl Scout cookie sales this season. We chatted with Briana Black about this year's schedule.
Tell us your title and what that means. I'm the Southeast Wyoming recruitment manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. My job is mainly getting the word out there about Girl Scouts. The main goal is to recruit new girls to the program. Besides being in a traditional troop, some girls only attend summer camps, some attend virtual and in-person events, and there are individual Girl Scouts. I also reach out to adults to try to get volunteers and new troop leaders. We love our adult volunteers and we rely heavily on them.
So about the cookies. No door to door sales this year? No, but there are ways to get your cookies, even home delivered or shipped. Girls are continually selling through their digital cookie links and that is through April 18. If you don't know a Girl Scout, go to girlscoutcookies.org and you put in your zip code and you can order and then choose girl delivery if it's available in your area or the direct ship option.
And then also, we will have in-person booth sales from March 26 to April 18. We have the coolest new app that will tell you exactly where you can buy your cookies from a booth. It's Cookie Finder. Put in your zip code and you will see every single booth that is in Casper. You can change the radius to 100 miles if you want. And if you're going to be in another city, just put in the zip code and you'll find those booths.
And there is no raise in price this year? No, they are all $4 a box, except for S'mores, graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling, and gluten-free Toffee-tastics, buttery cookies with crunchy toffee bits, which are $5 per box.
So remind us of the yummy choices. The Thin Mints, of course, which are vegan; Samoas, coconut and caramel drizzled with chocolate; Tagalongs, chocolate covered peanut butter patties; Do-Si-Dos, peanut butter sandwich cookies which are low sugar and diabetic friendly; Trefoils which are the traditional shortbread, and Lemon-Ups, which are lemon shortbread with a lemon glaze.
Tell us what the money is used for. Every penny after paying the baker stays with local troops and councils. The girls decide how to spend their cookie money and reinvest it in their neighborhoods through service projects and learning experiences. And the cookie sales project is a fun time learning about essential skills and teaches the girls about entrepreneurship, money management, public speaking, business ethics and goal setting.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.