Chattin' with Sal: Girl Scout cookie season looks different this year

Thin Mints and Samoas and Tagalongs are synonymous with cookies. And not even a pandemic is stopping Girl Scout cookie sales this season. We chatted with Briana Black about this year's schedule.

Tell us your title and what that means. I'm the Southeast Wyoming recruitment manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. My job is mainly getting the word out there about Girl Scouts. The main goal is to recruit new girls to the program. Besides being in a traditional troop, some girls only attend summer camps, some attend virtual and in-person events, and there are individual Girl Scouts. I also reach out to adults to try to get volunteers and new troop leaders. We love our adult volunteers and we rely heavily on them.

So about the cookies. No door to door sales this year? No, but there are ways to get your cookies, even home delivered or shipped. Girls are continually selling through their digital cookie links and that is through April 18. If you don't know a Girl Scout, go to girlscoutcookies.org and you put in your zip code and you can order and then choose girl delivery if it's available in your area or the direct ship option.