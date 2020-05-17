Chattin' with Sal: Girl starts neighborhood Pledge of Allegiance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Abby Davis is 11, and for another couple of weeks, a fifth grader “at” Casper Classical Academy. Obviously, she’s attending remotely now because of the coronavirus. She began a nightly recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in her neighborhood. She is the oldest of three children of Christy and Dan Davis. Her brother, Noah, is 9, and sister, Sophie, is 6. We woke Abby up before her mom went to work last week to chat about the effort.

How did you get this idea? It started as a thank-you to essential workers. I thought it was cool to see some of the neighbors. The next morning, I made flyers and passed them out with my brother and sister.

(The flyers say “Please join us every night at 5:00 p.m. On Hogan Dr. We will say the Pledge of Allegiance. This is a great opportunity to show our support for our troops helping us on the Mercy and Comfort, for our leaders helping us, first responders and health care workers. Please be there!”)

Why was it important that you do something? I was trying to think of something patriotic to do to keep up the hope of the people.