Chattin' with Sal: Historical preservation group has plans

May is National Historic Preservation Month and the local Historic Preservation Commission has lots going on. We chatted with chairman Jeff Bond about the group and its local efforts.
The last time we chatted, you were interested in getting the public's response to a survey. How did that go? We were gathering public input as we were developing a strategic plan. That was finalized and formally adopted by the City of Casper, so that's our guiding document moving forward for what we hope to be many years. We're just trying to bring attention to all those cool historic places in Casper.
So what's in the strategic plan? We're trying to increase public outreach to the community. The month of May is National Preservation Month. Since about 2005, the National Trust for Historic Places has designated a month. We usually try to put up posters downtown of historic buildings, maybe kind of showcasing what some of those buildings used to be. We try to draw attention to various businesses downtown.
And you have a fun event as well? We are doing a redo of the 2020 plan, since we didn't get to do that. Grant Street Grocery, a historic neighborhood grocery, is hosting an open house at 11 a.m., on May 1. It's definitely the only remaining neighborhood grocery in Casper, there used to be dozens and they've all gone away. They'll have some food samples and some members of the Historic Preservation Commission will be there to celebrate that particular place and also maybe engage people in discussion of other historic places around town.
What else is new? We're unveiling a new website for the Historic Preservation Commission. It will be online probably by June. It will have good info about the commission and what we do and the people involved. And there will be new interactive maps that show a lot of historical places in and around town. When it's ready, it will be at casperwypreservation.org.
There are two official historic districts in the city? Yes, downtown and the South Wolcott district. What we're trying to do moving forward is do surveys of historic properties to find out if it's eligible. Sometimes property owners will contact us and we help them with that. One of the other things I'm really excited about that we're trying to do, we have had a downtown historical walking tour printed as a brochure. We are trying to update that and develop it into a smartphone app. We're trying to do some exciting things that not only update our info and bring it forward but tools that the public can engage not only with residents but with tourists. Historic tourism is a big deal.
Anyone interested is welcome at your meetings? We meet the second Monday of every month at 8:30 a.m., at City Hall. We've been doing Zoom but we'll be getting back in person within a month or two. We welcome anyone who is interested. It's open to the public and we love having visitors.
