Chattin' with Sal: Historical preservation group has plans

What else is new? We're unveiling a new website for the Historic Preservation Commission. It will be online probably by June. It will have good info about the commission and what we do and the people involved. And there will be new interactive maps that show a lot of historical places in and around town. When it's ready, it will be at casperwypreservation.org.

There are two official historic districts in the city? Yes, downtown and the South Wolcott district. What we're trying to do moving forward is do surveys of historic properties to find out if it's eligible. Sometimes property owners will contact us and we help them with that. One of the other things I'm really excited about that we're trying to do, we have had a downtown historical walking tour printed as a brochure. We are trying to update that and develop it into a smartphone app. We're trying to do some exciting things that not only update our info and bring it forward but tools that the public can engage not only with residents but with tourists. Historic tourism is a big deal.

Anyone interested is welcome at your meetings? We meet the second Monday of every month at 8:30 a.m., at City Hall. We've been doing Zoom but we'll be getting back in person within a month or two. We welcome anyone who is interested. It's open to the public and we love having visitors.

