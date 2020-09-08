Chattin' with Sal: Iris Clubhouse gets new home

It's not often that a nonprofit is given a building, no strings attached.
But that's what happened earlier this year when the Wyoming Medical Center and the Natrona County commissioners gave a vacant building in north Casper to Iris Clubhouse, a working community for adults with significant mental illness.
We talked with director Dan Odell about the building and an event that is happening on Thursday evening.
Tell us about the open house. It's 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday at 239 E. H Street and everyone is welcome. It's the kickoff to our two-phase capital campaign to significantly remodel the building.
How did the building come to be yours? The Wyoming Medical Center had used it as a daycare/preschool for children of employees, but it had been vacant for a period of years. It was also the North Casper Boys & Girls Club before they built further out on K Street. It's just a tremendous gift with unlimited potential. and WBI donated a van to us, so we can drive around and pick up our members and get them safely back home again.
The building was finalized and then COVID hit. Talk about that. We cleaned it and planted a garden and built a greenhouse with the Casper Greenhouse Project. The building does need a significant remodel and Randy Hein, our architect, is drawing up the plans as we speak. Because of COVID, we didn't move in until May, but it is usable now. The remodel will include a commercial kitchen so our members can earn a safe food handling certificate from the health department, which will help with employment. And we need to get the building up to code. We expect the fundraising to be a multi-year, several phase project.
How did COVID affect your programming? We were completely shut down. We started programming again in June and are meeting three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our membership has been much more steady since June. People are still a little freaked out about COVID but we're averaging about nine a day.
Talk about isolation in the time of COVID. One of the biggest struggles people with mental illness have is isolation. One of the biggest benefits of the clubhouse is with reducing isolation, you reduce hospitalizations and incarcerations. So with COVID, people are already afraid to leave their house and it's tough for a clubhouse to achieve all that we can.
How did your membership do with Zoom meetings? We tried it because of the isolation factor, but it was difficult. The members didn't like it a whole lot. But we have a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation to purchase laptops and support with internet accessibility. We have five members who don't have smart phones so they couldn't see. They could call in but couldn't see their friends.
For those who don't know, explain your programming a little bit. The work we do isn’t therapy, but it’s therapeutic. The clubhouse is to mental illness what physical therapy is to somebody with a bad back. We have a work-ordered day. We work on the clubhouse each day, help people find jobs, work in the garden, work on relationship skills and prepare a meal together, with everyone having tasks to make that happen.
People may not realize the tremendous need for your work in our community. Please explain. We have identified 3,864 people in Natrona County who could benefit from the clubhouse and we are serving nine a day. The capacity of the new clubhouse is 38. They have to have a referral from a physician or therapist so that's where we get those numbers.
You are finally getting some staff support, right? We have hired a marketing person to help us. We also have an additional staff person who is coming to us with a grant from Experience Works. With the larger building and expanded staff, we are hoping to serve 25 people a day.
You have a fun family fundraiser on September 26. Tell us about it. The 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7 a.m. WBI puts it on for us and Iris Clubhouse gets the proceeds. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome.
And how can people donate to your capital campaign? Go to irisclubhouse.org or send a check to Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H Street, Casper, WY 82601.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
