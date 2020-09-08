Chattin' with Sal: Iris Clubhouse gets new home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's not often that a nonprofit is given a building, no strings attached.

But that's what happened earlier this year when the Wyoming Medical Center and the Natrona County commissioners gave a vacant building in north Casper to Iris Clubhouse, a working community for adults with significant mental illness.

We talked with director Dan Odell about the building and an event that is happening on Thursday evening.

Tell us about the open house. It's 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday at 239 E. H Street and everyone is welcome. It's the kickoff to our two-phase capital campaign to significantly remodel the building.

How did the building come to be yours? The Wyoming Medical Center had used it as a daycare/preschool for children of employees, but it had been vacant for a period of years. It was also the North Casper Boys & Girls Club before they built further out on K Street. It's just a tremendous gift with unlimited potential. and WBI donated a van to us, so we can drive around and pick up our members and get them safely back home again.