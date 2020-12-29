Chattin' with Sal: Look back at sled dogs, rocking chairs and books

How many rockers do you have and what are your favorites? There are three in my living room, two in my family room, one on the patio, one in the basement. Wherever I go, I have a rocker. I have a glider rocker that the grandkids all love so much and I also have the antique rocker I was rocked in as a baby. That’s in my family room and it’s still in great shape.

Donna Kennedy approached Mills town leaders after Natrona County closed the Mills branch library on Southwest Wyoming Boulevard as a cost cutting measure in the spring of 2019. She lives just across the street, and the closure was personal to her. She watched as county workers took every book and every book shelf out of the building where she and four other women had begun the little library 30 years earlier.

How long has this process taken? A little over a year. We were planning to open April 1, then COVID happened and it didn’t get open. The county moved out April 29, 2019. I stepped up the week before that and said this town needs a library, and I did it once, I can do it again.