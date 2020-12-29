Chattin' with Sal: Look back at sled dogs, rocking chairs and books

Just like the rest of the world, Chattin' had its most challenging year to date in 2020.
Normally the repository for advancing fun, cool and necessary events in Casper, we found ourselves with zero events to chat about once COVID arrived in mid-March.
Here is a look back at three of our most interesting conversations with women who would have been out of the spotlight but for furry dogs, rocking chairs and library books.
We chatted with Noreene Rodgers in February as she was busy planning the 25th annual Canines for Charity sled dog fun day in memory of founder Pam Dunn.
In late March, we received a delightful note from 84-year-old Shirley Mundorf, who shared that rocking a few minutes in day in one of her collection of rocking chairs was a great stress reliever. We followed up with her on that idea.
And in June, we were thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of the Mills Library, undertaken nearly single handedly by a longtime Mills resident, Donna Kennedy.
Here is a little bit of what each had to say.
Noreene Rodgers befriended Pam Dunn more than 10 years, because both were dog showing. Dunn died unexpectedly in July 2019 at age 70. Over more than two decades, she and her husband, Floyd, raised more than $400,000 for charities through the annual Canines for Charity sled dog races on Casper Mountain.
How did you get involved? I've only been involved for about 10 years. I was a friend of Pam through dog showing. She was so much fun. I looked at her one day and say, "I want to be your friend."
Tell us about your dogs. There are three Huskies on my feet right now, Abba, Holly and Chamonix, all girls. These race days are their favorite days. They love it. They'll be at the starting line, just extremely excited to go. They'll be screaming and hollering.
Shirley Mundorf was 84 when she chatted in early April. Here's a peek.
What do you think about this coronavirus crisis? This isn't my first rodeo. I was a child in World War II, and that was very similar to how things are now. I'm managing fine. I know it's hard on the younger generation, but I'm just fine. I think we have to self-isolate and get this thing over with.
Tell us about this rocking chair thing. I think I just kind of stumbled into it. I kind of stumbled onto the exercise book, “The Rocking Chair Exercise Book,” by Henry F. Ogle. I’m a true believer in it. I think it makes a difference in our health and it absolutely relieves stress as well. As little as 10 minutes of rocking a day can lower your blood pressure. I have had a rocking chair from day one when I came home from the hospital. There’s always been a rocker in my home. My children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren always loved to be rocked.
How many rockers do you have and what are your favorites? There are three in my living room, two in my family room, one on the patio, one in the basement. Wherever I go, I have a rocker. I have a glider rocker that the grandkids all love so much and I also have the antique rocker I was rocked in as a baby. That’s in my family room and it’s still in great shape.
Donna Kennedy approached Mills town leaders after Natrona County closed the Mills branch library on Southwest Wyoming Boulevard as a cost cutting measure in the spring of 2019. She lives just across the street, and the closure was personal to her. She watched as county workers took every book and every book shelf out of the building where she and four other women had begun the little library 30 years earlier.
How long has this process taken? A little over a year. We were planning to open April 1, then COVID happened and it didn’t get open. The county moved out April 29, 2019. I stepped up the week before that and said this town needs a library, and I did it once, I can do it again.
Tell us a little bit about the books and the donations. The town of Mills paid for things we had to buy. All of the books — 10,077 to be exact — are donations. All are private donations, except for the Kaycee library donated a bunch of books. The first trip up, we brought 22 boxes of books back, then made two more trips up. A Casper lady heard about what we were doing and asked us to take every book in her house, her entire collection from the time she started to read, and the bookshelves they were on. We made four trips to Lynn Cameron’s house (who has since passed) to get that fabulous donation. We have almost 3,000 children’s books.