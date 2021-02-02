Chattin' with Sal: Medal of Honor recipient to speak at Casper College

What strikes you the most about Pitts and his Medal of Honor commendation. The biggest thing for me is the fact that he was so humble. He always put this award back on his entire company and all the brave men and women he served with. He's such a humble person. He did such heroic deeds, he wouldn't have to be humble. That is a part of his speech too. I think people will find that refreshing.

You hosted a national traveling exhibit outdoors back in late July, and we talked about this then. But this talk is indoors. How do you plan an event during a pandemic? Right now we are very confident because the governor and the state has set forth these health orders for a reason. We are following those very strictly. I feel strongly that it is good to have events like this. It gives people something to look forward to and with Ryan Pitts, you can see the humility that defines our men and women in the military when there's so much negative out there. I think we need these events now more than ever.

So give us the specifics. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., at Wheeler Concert Hall. He will speak at 7 p.m. If we get close to capacity based off of the state regulations set in place on that date, we may have to turn people away. I advise people to get there early. When the doors open, they can come in and sit down and wait for the speech to start. Masks are required to attend.

