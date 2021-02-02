Chattin' with Sal: Medal of Honor recipient to speak at Casper College

Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts will speak at Casper College in an appearance open to the public at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 11. He is the guest of the Casper College Veterans Club. We chatted with Dr. Nick Whipps of Casper College Veterans Services about Pitts and the event.
How did you manage to get a Medal of Honor recipient to Casper in February? Through the veterans club, we are a member of Student Veterans of America, and he had spoken at one of the national conferences. We made a connection there and then I was able to get in touch with his booking agent.
Briefly tell us about Ryan Pitts. He enlisted in the Army at age 17. Served from 2003 to 2009, deployed twice to Afghanistan in support of Operations Enduring Freedom VI and VIII for a combined 27 months. He was wounded on July 13, 2008, near the end of his second deployment. He spent more than a year recovering before being medically discharged in 2009. He was awarded the Medal of Honor on July 21, 2014. He credits paratroopers and their brothers for heroic actions and sacrifices in being able to return home. He attended the University of New Hampshire after returning home, earned a degree in business and lives in southern New Hampshire with his family.
The Medal of Honor citation has some gruesome details about Pitts' heroism. Tell us just a little bit. After being wounded by Anti-Afghan Forces and bleeding severely, he threw grenades, holding them after the pins were pulled and safety levers released to allow nearly immediate detonation on the enemy. When a two-man reinforcement arrived, he crawled to a radio and described the situation to command, whispering because the enemy was close enough that Pitts could hear their voices.
What strikes you the most about Pitts and his Medal of Honor commendation. The biggest thing for me is the fact that he was so humble. He always put this award back on his entire company and all the brave men and women he served with. He's such a humble person. He did such heroic deeds, he wouldn't have to be humble. That is a part of his speech too. I think people will find that refreshing.
You hosted a national traveling exhibit outdoors back in late July, and we talked about this then. But this talk is indoors. How do you plan an event during a pandemic? Right now we are very confident because the governor and the state has set forth these health orders for a reason. We are following those very strictly. I feel strongly that it is good to have events like this. It gives people something to look forward to and with Ryan Pitts, you can see the humility that defines our men and women in the military when there's so much negative out there. I think we need these events now more than ever.
So give us the specifics. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., at Wheeler Concert Hall. He will speak at 7 p.m. If we get close to capacity based off of the state regulations set in place on that date, we may have to turn people away. I advise people to get there early. When the doors open, they can come in and sit down and wait for the speech to start. Masks are required to attend.
