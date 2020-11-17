Chattin' with Sal: Meet the Nic's new director

Andy Couch is the new executive director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum. We chatted with him about his role and his plans for the future.
How did you come to this job from Oklahoma? I always wanted the opportunity to be executive director at an art museum. This is my seventh museum. Previously, I was the executive director of the Claremore Museum of History in Claremore, Oklahoma. We had an art collection there but it was more of a history museum.
What is it about art that interests you? I grew up in the arts. I started off as a painting major. My bachelor's is in art history from the University of Oklahoma and my master's is in museum administration from the University of Tulsa. I'm big on education in museums and the role museums can have in education. I thought this was a very strong institution for art education. I'm more of a programmer, I want to create programs that are community driven and relevant to multiple audiences.
And Casper is not completely foreign to you, right? My mother's family actually lived here and they were volunteers and donors at the Nic, so it's really serendipity. They were the Hall family, my uncle wokred up here for Phillips as a landman and my cousins grew up going to the Nic, so that's a really nice tie. My father grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, and one of my brothers lives in Canon City, Colorado, so I always wanted to be at a place out west.
What's your first impression of Casper? Well, I come from Oklahoma and we sure do have a lot of winds there, including all of the tornadoes. I don't think there will be as many tornadoes here.
Talk about taking a new job in a pandemic. I'm a very resilient person, I've been through an awful lot. It seemed like the right challenge at the right time. When I took the last job, it was a small museum open on Saturdays with no staff. We built it up to three staff five days a week through programming and exhibits. We were really able to build a museum for the community there in Oklahoma. I saw this as an incredible opportunity in a challenging time.
What's your immediate focus at the Nic? We are asking for end of the year donations. We are definitely wanting to let people know that the museum is struggling and needs the community support. We are building a strategic fundraising campaign here on things we can do to build new audiences and provide for the community in the pandemic.
And it's a time of new beginnings for you personally as well. I'm getting married in March and we are wanting to start a family here. Everyone I've met so far has been outstanding. I hope we can make the Nic as welcoming as our community.
And the museum is open. Tell us your hours. Gallery hours for vulnerable populations are 9 to 10 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday.
