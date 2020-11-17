Chattin' with Sal: Meet the Nic's new director

What's your first impression of Casper? Well, I come from Oklahoma and we sure do have a lot of winds there, including all of the tornadoes. I don't think there will be as many tornadoes here.

Talk about taking a new job in a pandemic. I'm a very resilient person, I've been through an awful lot. It seemed like the right challenge at the right time. When I took the last job, it was a small museum open on Saturdays with no staff. We built it up to three staff five days a week through programming and exhibits. We were really able to build a museum for the community there in Oklahoma. I saw this as an incredible opportunity in a challenging time.

What's your immediate focus at the Nic? We are asking for end of the year donations. We are definitely wanting to let people know that the museum is struggling and needs the community support. We are building a strategic fundraising campaign here on things we can do to build new audiences and provide for the community in the pandemic.

And it's a time of new beginnings for you personally as well. I'm getting married in March and we are wanting to start a family here. Everyone I've met so far has been outstanding. I hope we can make the Nic as welcoming as our community.