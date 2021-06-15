Chattin' with Sal: Muni band back together (sort of)

The Casper Municipal Band is back for free Thursday evening concerts at the Washington Park band shell after missing last year because of the pandemic. We chatted with 33-year conductor Roger Fenner about the excitement and challenges coming back together has posed.
How does it feel to be back? It really feels great. I'll tell you when I first sent letters out to band members that we were going to try, 99-1/2% said they would be returning. The other half percent were college students who have finished and gone elsewhere to work.
But you have had to make some significant changes. Tell us about that. When I made application at Casper College to reserve our rehearsal room, we have 70 members in the band, and I knew I was going to have to break into two smaller groups. So that is what we have done, and we have two separate full band groups. For most of the summer concerts, each band will alternate weekly. But for the Fourth of July concert (Thursday, July 1), which is so very important to the community, and the season finale (Aug. 5), they will be come together.
How will that work? I have rented stage extensions that the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra had built for their outdoor performances. This will push the members out further and maintain spacing between members. The safety and health of the members will be there.
Does the work double for you? I am doing double time on this for sure. It is just exhausting.
Will the audience notice the smaller groups? The members are not elevated on a platform as in the past, so they may not even notice the size difference. Acoustically they may notice a little bit of a difference.
So putting all this together in such a new way has been a challenge? My most challenging year in 33, no doubt about it. Just thinking before the new year if we could even possibly do this and if so, how to keep everyone healthy and safe. And now trying to make sure all the band members are getting the same amount of performances. In some sections -- clarinet and French horns -- they have to double up and play each week before there just aren't enough.
For those unfamiliar, the concerts have an intermission when you showcase other local musicians. Tell us about that schedule and your special themed concerts. June 17 there is a concert with intermission music to be determined. June 24 is the Deer Creek Brass Quintet. July 1 is the 4th of July Concert, which is a community favorite. July 8 is Chad Lore. There is no concert July 15 because of the Fair & Rodeo Parade, which we will be in definitely, but just not sure how that is going to work yet. July 22 is another fun one, our Big Band concert. July 29 is the Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir and August 5 is The Tremors.
