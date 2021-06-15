Chattin' with Sal: Muni band back together (sort of)

Does the work double for you? I am doing double time on this for sure. It is just exhausting.

Will the audience notice the smaller groups? The members are not elevated on a platform as in the past, so they may not even notice the size difference. Acoustically they may notice a little bit of a difference.

So putting all this together in such a new way has been a challenge? My most challenging year in 33, no doubt about it. Just thinking before the new year if we could even possibly do this and if so, how to keep everyone healthy and safe. And now trying to make sure all the band members are getting the same amount of performances. In some sections -- clarinet and French horns -- they have to double up and play each week before there just aren't enough.

For those unfamiliar, the concerts have an intermission when you showcase other local musicians. Tell us about that schedule and your special themed concerts. June 17 there is a concert with intermission music to be determined. June 24 is the Deer Creek Brass Quintet. July 1 is the 4th of July Concert, which is a community favorite. July 8 is Chad Lore. There is no concert July 15 because of the Fair & Rodeo Parade, which we will be in definitely, but just not sure how that is going to work yet. July 22 is another fun one, our Big Band concert. July 29 is the Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir and August 5 is The Tremors.

