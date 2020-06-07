Chattin' with Sal: Museum class combines online, hands-on fun

And what age is this geared to? We say fourth to fifth grade, but we have various ages. I have a 20-year-old who wants to do it. As long as there are older siblings or parents to help, anyone can have fun with it.

Who teaches the online part? Stacey Moore from the Trails Center and I co-teach. There’s a fun PowerPoint and then questions and answers with a Zoom poll and music. We try to be as interactive as you can be long-distance.

What’s your take on the success of these classes online thus far? Stacey and I have talked and we think it would be something to continue, even after the museums open. The thing about offering something online is we have people from different states and even out of the country. That’s definitely a benefit of being online. We don’t want to discourage people from signing up.