Chattin' with Sal: Museum class combines online, hands-on fun

Summer is the time for exploring what makes Wyoming wonderful. That is no different this summer, although so much else is very different. Two Casper museums, Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, have combined efforts to offer monthly Hands-On History classes for youth and have moved them online with hands-on components because of COVID-19.
June’s class is Saturday, so we thought we’d chat with one of the co-instructors, Patricia Ruppert, who is the museum educator at Fort Caspar.
Tell us about Saturday’s class: It’s “Gold Panning,” which is a miner’s adventure. Participants will chip away for chocolate, dig for golden rocks and pan for real gold. It’s live online on Zoom at 10 a.m. and will last about a half-hour, because longer than that and it’s hard to keep everyone’s attention. But then there are lots of activities they can do on their own after the class. These monthly classes are all free, but they do need to sign up.
And the first 25 families will get a hands-on miner’s box delivered to them, contact-free, before the class. What’s in that box? There is all kinds of stuff. “Paydirt,” which is actual dirt with little tiny pieces of gemstones and gold mixed in, a tin pie pan for panning, pipettes and a little vial for their gold, tweezers and gold rocks for kids to bury and find.
And what age is this geared to? We say fourth to fifth grade, but we have various ages. I have a 20-year-old who wants to do it. As long as there are older siblings or parents to help, anyone can have fun with it.
Who teaches the online part? Stacey Moore from the Trails Center and I co-teach. There’s a fun PowerPoint and then questions and answers with a Zoom poll and music. We try to be as interactive as you can be long-distance.
What’s your take on the success of these classes online thus far? Stacey and I have talked and we think it would be something to continue, even after the museums open. The thing about offering something online is we have people from different states and even out of the country. That’s definitely a benefit of being online. We don’t want to discourage people from signing up.
Even though it’s free, there is a sign-up process. Can you explain that? Online sign-ups are required in advance so we can provide a link to the invitation-only online class. The first 25 families to sign up four days or more in advance will be given a special “Miner’s Box” containing all the supplies we will use for the class. To sign up and receive the free Miner’s Box, register no later than Tuesday at 5 p.m.: tinyurl.com/casparhistory.
Miner’s Boxes will be delivered to local enrollees on Wednesday. You may still register for the online class if you sign up after the Tuesday deadline, from Wednesday through noon on Friday.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!