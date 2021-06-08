Chattin' with Sal: NCHS principal to be Pinedale super

What are your numbers and compare that to Pinedale. We have 1,650 at Natrona this year and over 100 in virtual; projecting to 1,860 next year. This year we were about 100 less than that. In Pinedale, there are 1,044 in the entire district. There are five schools -- Bondurant Elementary has six to eight students and is about 40 miles away, there's an alternative school of 20ish students in the central office; the high school and middle school are hooked together with central office and the Pinedale Aquatics Center and there is an amazing, beautiful elementary school.

Having come through the pandemic, why is now the time to leave for you? There were six or seven superintendent jobs open. As a school administrator, I love the high school but it was always in the back of my mind to maybe someday be a superintendent. Our permanent home is in Afton over in Star Valley, which is 120 miles from Pinedale versus 350 from Casper. I honestly didn't think I had a shot at the job. The last time it was open there were 88 applicants. I liked the small community, it's a good high performing district I'd like to be a part of. This is the only job I applied for. If they had said no, I would have been at Natrona until I retired.

So this long-distance marriage is fascinating. Tell us about it. My husband, Carl Harris, was working for the Department of Family Services when we lived in Afton before coming back to Casper. He was working in Cheyenne and we would commute on the weekends. Then after I came to Natrona, he transferred with DFS to Casper and he's the CEO of Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming. We've been together in the same place for work for 5-1/2 years. We've been married almost 37 years, have three grown children and six granddogs, none of whom are in Casper, so we've always spent a lot of time on the road. This is nothing new for us. All of our family is in Idaho, Utah and Arizona. I will be closer to them now. Before I applied for Pinedale, we discussed it long and hard. We both really love our jobs and are dedicated to our work. He gave me the Michael Jordan quote as I was deciding, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." We have always had a supportive family, we have moved to support one another, we make it work. I feel confident it will work just fine for us here too. We'll meet at home in Afton. We had been there 11 years before our six years here.