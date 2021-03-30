Chattin' with Sal: New eats at the Clarion Inn

Fresh off the first $5 million in building renovations, the Clarion Inn is sporting all new things in its food and beverage department. We chatted with director of sales Aubrey Valdez and met the rest of the crew that plans to introduce dinner service on April 23 to accompany breakfast and lunch that is now being served seven days a week.
There is so much to talk about. Tell us about the renovation thus far. We did a $5 million building wide renovation in HVAC and fire suppression. The lobby is new and beautiful. And this Platte River Cafe is all new, from the floors to the walls. This spring will be our $1.5 million facelift to the front of the building, and when it's finished, it will no longer look like the same property that's been here for 40 years.
And what about the menu? The theory is simply everything that can be is made in-house -- broths, stocks, all of the breads are made fresh, that means everything should be made with their hands. So if you order a Clarion Burger, the bun is made that morning. A cinnamon roll, bread for your sandwich, all of that is made right here. Breakfast is 6 to 11 a.m., daily, lunch is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the soup and salad bar is back with two fresh soups every day, and a limited menu is available in The Saloon from 4 to 10 p.m. We are hosting the citywide Prom on April 10, and we are serving dinner that night, but they do need reservations. For prom dinner reservations, they should call Bill at 307-439-2074.
Head chef Jorge Guadron, food and beverage manager Bill Brockley and general manager Jeff Spry stopped by during the interview, and explained the menu items they brought for a tasting.
Spry: I absolutely believe in promoting from within, so these two (Brockley and Guadron) have worked in a variety of positions for us and have just climbed the ladder.
Guadron: Here we have pork carnitas nachos, made with from scratch cheese sauce, pork carnitas and sweet jalapenos. They are very popular in the evening. These are handmade tater tots, made in house and hand formed, then topped with guacamole, a three-cheese sauce and pico de gallo. And this is our Clarion Burger with hand cut french fries. It's a half-pound patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and bacon and Cajun onion strings all on the burger.
Brockley: The cinnamon roll (enormous with tender dough and a delicious glaze) takes three days to make. The sourdough starter is mine that I have used for three years from Oregon to Seattle and now here. It's all naturally leavened and is a standard brioche dough.
So Aubrey, this seems like a lot, especially in a pandemic. Tell us about what that's like. This is just a huge undertaking. It's baby steps but ownership and management want to bring it back to its heyday, when it was the place to stay in Casper, and we are here to help them do that.
This used to be the place for statewide conventions and meetings. Is that picking up at all? We are busy with appointments and groups are wanting to get back out in person for their meetings, and they are liking what they are seeing as far as what we've done so far and what we can offer them. Of course, food and beverage is a large part of that also, and we still have more convention space than anywhere in central Wyoming.
And there's one more big change in the works, right? Yes, ownership and management have chosen to move away from Choice hotels and we will be Best Western in September. Their brand is a much better fit for what we are trying to accomplish and we are thrilled about that.
