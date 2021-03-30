Chattin' with Sal: New eats at the Clarion Inn

Fresh off the first $5 million in building renovations, the Clarion Inn is sporting all new things in its food and beverage department. We chatted with director of sales Aubrey Valdez and met the rest of the crew that plans to introduce dinner service on April 23 to accompany breakfast and lunch that is now being served seven days a week.

There is so much to talk about. Tell us about the renovation thus far. We did a $5 million building wide renovation in HVAC and fire suppression. The lobby is new and beautiful. And this Platte River Cafe is all new, from the floors to the walls. This spring will be our $1.5 million facelift to the front of the building, and when it's finished, it will no longer look like the same property that's been here for 40 years.