Chattin' with Sal: New manager, old hats at Bishop Home

Leilani DeClue was hired as the manager of the Historic Bishop Home in February, and before she could be properly introduced to the community, the home was closed due to COVID-19. The historic residential home museum, located at 818 E. Second St., has recently reopened for tours, has a new exhibit and is getting an exterior face-lift.
We chatted with DeClue about her position, the home and plans there.
Tell us a bit about yourself. I'm an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College, and my master's degree has an emphasis on historic buildings. I actually visited the Bishop Home last summer during the historic dolls exhibition, so it is right up my alley. And the friends I was with told me they were looking for a manager. And then it turns out, the friends recommended me for the position.
Let's talk about your fun current exhibit. "Ten Decades of Hats" is really the result of just a continued treasure hunt inside the home. I mean, you had seven women living in this house. Until the early 1970s, women wore a hat every day, whether they were working, and all of the Bishop women worked outside the home, or just going to the grocery store. There are a lot of late Victorian, early 20th Century hats for little girls. The hats just run all the way up to the 1960s. They are kind of set up in order from Victorian in one room, then room to room. Upstairs, we have just the floral hats, and currently, only the summer hats are out. I'm planning to leave them out through September. I'm seriously considering doing this seasonally with the number of hats we have found, over 150 in total.
And the home is a continual treasure hunt, isn't it? It's amazing. I haven't even dug in every corner there is. I am reading through obits learning about each family member, I've found little letters stashed here and there, and the photographs are amazing. This really was a lived-in home and there is so much of the family still here.
Tell us about general tour specifics. The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, we are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors in accordance with the procedures.
Tell us about the front porch. The Cadoma Foundation, which owns the home, is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. The construction is anticipated to take 45 to 60 days. Probably sometime in the 1940s or 1950s, the family took the old wooden porch out and made a concrete porch. We're restoring it to its original form. The parking lot is in the back of the home, accessible from Lincoln, and so during construction, the only way to enter the home is through the back door.
What are you thinking about as far as the future? I'm thinking pretty seriously about a little silent film festival in the backyard this summer. The seasonal tea in July will also be outdoors, so people can experience a garden party and give them more space so they feel a little bit more comfortable.
As I'm poking around, I've found a lot of aprons, because in the early 20th Century, aprons were a part of household wear to protect your clothes. Because they were needed for every occasion, they became quite stylish in their own right. So I'm definitely thinking of an apron exhibit. And then we'll have the 100 years of toys exhibit, which was very popular, and the holiday tea around Christmas time.
For additional information about the Historic Bishop Home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
