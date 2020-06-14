Chattin' with Sal: New manager, old hats at Bishop Home

Leilani DeClue was hired as the manager of the Historic Bishop Home in February, and before she could be properly introduced to the community, the home was closed due to COVID-19. The historic residential home museum, located at 818 E. Second St., has recently reopened for tours, has a new exhibit and is getting an exterior face-lift.

Tell us a bit about yourself . I'm an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College, and my master's degree has an emphasis on historic buildings. I actually visited the Bishop Home last summer during the historic dolls exhibition, so it is right up my alley. And the friends I was with told me they were looking for a manager. And then it turns out, the friends recommended me for the position.

Let's talk about your fun current exhibit. "Ten Decades of Hats" is really the result of just a continued treasure hunt inside the home. I mean, you had seven women living in this house. Until the early 1970s, women wore a hat every day, whether they were working, and all of the Bishop women worked outside the home, or just going to the grocery store. There are a lot of late Victorian, early 20th Century hats for little girls. The hats just run all the way up to the 1960s. They are kind of set up in order from Victorian in one room, then room to room. Upstairs, we have just the floral hats, and currently, only the summer hats are out. I'm planning to leave them out through September. I'm seriously considering doing this seasonally with the number of hats we have found, over 150 in total.