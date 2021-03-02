Chattin' with Sal: Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper

Long, yellow school buses line the interstate and parking lots fill at eateries and retail outlets. State high school sports championships bring millions of dollars of revenue to Casper each year, and thanks to hard work by a collaboration of volunteers and various entities, that will continue through at least 2026.
We chatted with Renee Penton-Jones, regional director of operations for Regency Hotel Management based in Casper at the Ramkota. She is a longtime member of the Proud to Host the Best Committee, which seeks the tournament bids, about the most recent successful effort.
What tournaments did Casper get? Casper was successful in its most recent bid the third week of February for Wyoming High School Activities Association culminating events and will remain the host for state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band and cheer from 2022-2026.
Who makes up the Proud to Host the Best Committee? The bulk is hospitality, restaurants and hotels. City representatives, Visit Casper and Spectra has a representative also. It was started over 20 years ago by the Chamber of Commerce.
How much in dollars do these tournaments mean to the city? We were so excited to be able to work with Visit Casper to have an economic survey completed. The result just put our world upside down in a positive way. It showed almost $14 million ($13,971,464) in annual economic impact, with the highest spend in food and beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation. Those of us who work closely with the tournaments knew how important they were, we just didn't realize how important. We made presentations and the City Council had never heard our story. They never knew the impact. We received nothing but huge positive responses. The Memorandum of Understanding was completed without a hitch and then we were able to go to the Wyoming High School Activities Association and tell them we had a vested interest in making this work.
What is the cost outlay for that return investment? We need to raise $200,000 per year for the length of the bid. That goes to staff that we pay for all of the venues that we use, we provide food and that's very costly, we pay for venues that do charge us. Spectra comes with a pretty high cost but the city does let us have it as part of its sponsorship, so we pay virtually nothing compared to what other organizations have to pay to use the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center). We also award $8,000 in scholarships every year, one boy and one girl from each classification of school.
How did the bid to the WHSAA go? We let them know that times were a little tough for our hospitality industry folks, but that we got that turned around. We went in knowing we had some competition. We know we have to step it up and it will make us that much better. Our community has helped with outright donations and in-kind sponsorships and over 1,000 hours of volunteer time, and now our funding is secure for the next four years with very little left to do.
Who are some of your partner entities? City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board and the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board, as well as other sponsorships and donors.
