Chattin' with Sal: Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper

How much in dollars do these tournaments mean to the city? We were so excited to be able to work with Visit Casper to have an economic survey completed. The result just put our world upside down in a positive way. It showed almost $14 million ($13,971,464) in annual economic impact, with the highest spend in food and beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation. Those of us who work closely with the tournaments knew how important they were, we just didn't realize how important. We made presentations and the City Council had never heard our story. They never knew the impact. We received nothing but huge positive responses. The Memorandum of Understanding was completed without a hitch and then we were able to go to the Wyoming High School Activities Association and tell them we had a vested interest in making this work.