Chattin' with Sal: Radio station hosts virtual prom Friday

Tell us about the virtual prom on Friday. We are trying to be very conscious of social distancing so we are promoting this as "enjoy prom at home." We do not want people thinking we are promoting big house parties. We are doing a contest for prom king and prom queen and that will be voted online by selfies. So take a selfie, submit it, and the winning king and winning queen by votes will each receive a $200 gas card from Hat Six Travel Center and free takeout from Texas Road House. And shoutout to Greiner Ford as well. Because of their commitment, this is five hours, commercial-free from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday.

And you want it to be really interactive? Yes, as interactive as humanly possible. I will be doing shoutouts all night long and they can actually watch on Facebook Live and YouTube and Instagram. You can listen in on Kiss-FM 104.7, KISS Mobile App and Alexa. They can message requests and shoutouts via the KISS mobile app.

And obviously you've got plenty of music if the requests are slow. I run my own business, Marvelous Entertainment, as a side gig and I do a lot of bars and school functions. Most of the kids like the style of music.

So that side gig has taken a hit, right? I have tried hard not to complain. I am blessed to have my job since the media is considered essential. But this has definitely cut 50 percent into my monthly earnings. Summer is my busy time, I have weddings almost every weekend. So far, I have had two weddings postponed with new dates, but there will be many others, I'm sure.

