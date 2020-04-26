Chattin' with Sal: Radio station hosts virtual prom Friday

Class of 2020 seniors are missing out on so much this year. Sports, activities associated with academics, prom and graduation are all on hold or already officially canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Casper radio station is teaming with local businesses to present a five-hour, live and interactive virtual prom on Friday to hopefully ease the pain of the losses a bit.
We chatted with Shawn Jackson, also known as DJ Nyke, about what to expect and how to take part on Friday.
Tell us a little about yourself. I'm 43, I was born in Casper. I left Casper in the early 1980s, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and moved back to Casper after the Marine Corps 18 years ago in February 2002. I've been with Townsquare Media for eight years and I'm live on the air Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on KISS-FM 104.7. It's contemporary hits radio, CHR for short, described as Top 40. The demographic is pretty diverse, roughly ages 15 to 40 is our main audience.
How did you come up with the idea for a virtual prom? Ironically, both my boss, Donovan Short, and I have daughters who are seniors, and it was actually his idea. His daughter, Darrah, is a senior at KW and my daughter, Sarita Robles, goes to Roosevelt. She graduated early but she's still a senior. Of course this is uncharted territory for just about everybody who is alive. There hasn't been anything like this in more than 100 years. They've been waiting for these senior moments — especially I think prom for the girls — and they still don't know if they're even going to get to walk across that stage for graduation. We were thinking what can we do to try to make this a little bit more fun for these seniors.
Is your daughter buying a prom dress for Friday? She wants to, but you know, she's 18, so she doesn't want to be the only one (laughs).
Tell us about the virtual prom on Friday. We are trying to be very conscious of social distancing so we are promoting this as "enjoy prom at home." We do not want people thinking we are promoting big house parties. We are doing a contest for prom king and prom queen and that will be voted online by selfies. So take a selfie, submit it, and the winning king and winning queen by votes will each receive a $200 gas card from Hat Six Travel Center and free takeout from Texas Road House. And shoutout to Greiner Ford as well. Because of their commitment, this is five hours, commercial-free from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday.
And you want it to be really interactive? Yes, as interactive as humanly possible. I will be doing shoutouts all night long and they can actually watch on Facebook Live and YouTube and Instagram. You can listen in on Kiss-FM 104.7, KISS Mobile App and Alexa. They can message requests and shoutouts via the KISS mobile app.
And obviously you've got plenty of music if the requests are slow. I run my own business, Marvelous Entertainment, as a side gig and I do a lot of bars and school functions. Most of the kids like the style of music.
So that side gig has taken a hit, right? I have tried hard not to complain. I am blessed to have my job since the media is considered essential. But this has definitely cut 50 percent into my monthly earnings. Summer is my busy time, I have weddings almost every weekend. So far, I have had two weddings postponed with new dates, but there will be many others, I'm sure.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.