Chattin' with Sal: Re-imagined fireworks and fun on the Fourth
Ford Wyoming Center Director of Events Kristina Olson poses for a portrait outside the center on Thursday in Casper. Olson has been with the center for 20 years. The Ford Wyoming Center has renamed the annul Fourth of July celebration 307 Fest and expanded it to a two-day, no admission fee event.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Ford Wyoming Center has been the site of the city's official Fourth of July fireworks display for decades. This year, the event is rebranded with a new name, 307 Fest, and re-imagined, two nights, no admission fee. We talked with Kristina Olson, who has been at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center) for 20 years including previous part-time work and in the box office. She is currently the director of events there.

Your 307 Fest has changed considerably from fireworks in the past years. Tell us the reason behind the change. We want this to be a free fun community event and we are stretching it over two nights. Historically, we have had a gate charge and we just wanted to extend it out, creating a whole weekend of family fun with no admission charge.

Tell us the particulars. There is no gate fee. Gates are open 4 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, July 3, and 8 to 10 p.m., on Sunday, July 4. There will be live local Wyoming bands and a huge cornhole tournament sponsored by Oil City Beer Company with cash prizes on Saturday, and the fireworks are on Sunday at about 10 p.m. And lots and lots of food trucks and other Wyoming vendors. We really want to celebrate all things 307.

And counting a concert on Friday, there are three nights in a row that families can find fun, right? Yes, Dwight Yoakam is Friday night, July 2, in an outdoor concert. That is a ticketed event. Last summer during COVID, we had drive-in big screen concerts in the parking lot and the public loved them.

How do folks register for the cornhole tournament? The tournament begins at 5 p.m., on Saturday. Registration is through the Scoreholio app or call Dan at Oil City Beer Company, 262-8399. Cash prizes will be given to first, second and third-place team winners.

It looks like you'll have a ton of food trucks. Is that by design? Absolutely. Last summer, we created a 307 Fest in August in about two weeks after outdoor capacity was increased and people were so excited to get out, we had five food trucks and they all sold out. We are definitely bringing in more food trucks this year and we want to feature that local food.

Tell us how the grounds will be set up. The cornhole tournament will be the center of all the action and food trucks and shopping vendors will be all around that. The live bands will be on the top of the hill in front of the building. There will be multiple beer gardens as well.

Let's talk about the bands. These are all on Saturday -- Burning Bridges at 4 p.m., Kaspen Haley at 5 p.m., Buffalo Scout at 6 p.m., Triangulum Peace at 7 p.m., Jones, Baxter & DuBeau at 8 p.m., and The Alley Kats at 9 p.m.

And while the list will probably grow between now and the event, let's talk confirmed food trucks and other vendors. Boom or Bust Chuckwagon, Cowboy Creemees, I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, J & D's Cajun Kitchen, Light of the World, Lost Arrow Catering, Papa Lombardi's Italian Smokehouse, The Patty Wagon, and Smokin Butts food trucks and product vendors 5280 Gourmet, ARS (inflatables for kids), Casper Horseheads, Colorado Crazy, Feral Art Sanctuarium, J & K Enterprise, Moneyfacepaint, Not Your Mama's Salsa, Oil City Axe Company, Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, Pugs 'n Polly, Renewal by Andersen of Wyoming and RKB Creative Studio.

Who are your signature sponsors? The McMurry Foundation and Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia are doing this for the people. And of course the fireworks soundtrack will still be carried by the Townsquare Media radio stations on Sunday night.

Chattin' with Sal

Join us each Wednesday as we present Chattin' with Sal, a quick question and answer column profiling a difference maker in Casper. In their own words, they will explain how they do what they do to make a difference in Casper.

