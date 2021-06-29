Chattin' with Sal: Re-imagined fireworks and fun on the Fourth

How do folks register for the cornhole tournament? The tournament begins at 5 p.m., on Saturday. Registration is through the Scoreholio app or call Dan at Oil City Beer Company, 262-8399. Cash prizes will be given to first, second and third-place team winners.

It looks like you'll have a ton of food trucks. Is that by design? Absolutely. Last summer, we created a 307 Fest in August in about two weeks after outdoor capacity was increased and people were so excited to get out, we had five food trucks and they all sold out. We are definitely bringing in more food trucks this year and we want to feature that local food.

Tell us how the grounds will be set up. The cornhole tournament will be the center of all the action and food trucks and shopping vendors will be all around that. The live bands will be on the top of the hill in front of the building. There will be multiple beer gardens as well.

Let's talk about the bands. These are all on Saturday -- Burning Bridges at 4 p.m., Kaspen Haley at 5 p.m., Buffalo Scout at 6 p.m., Triangulum Peace at 7 p.m., Jones, Baxter & DuBeau at 8 p.m., and The Alley Kats at 9 p.m.