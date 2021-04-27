Chattin' with Sal: Roosevelt soph wins Youth of the Year

As part of your award, you receive a full tuition and fees supplement to the Hathaway scholarship from the University of Wyoming, as well as $2,500 from Youth of the Year sponsors. So is Laramie in your future plans? I've been planning to go there ever since I toured the campus about two years ago when I was still in middle school. Now with these scholarships, I'm going to take this opportunity and get BOCES and college and trades classes in, so that I am all ready to go after graduation in two more years. I volunteer at the Casper Humane Society and I like space and deep sea stuff, so I just am not sure exactly what I will study. I feel like it would be cool to explore something.