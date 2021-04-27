Chattin' with Sal: Roosevelt soph wins Youth of the Year

Jinnie Ponder, 16, was named the 2021 Wyoming Youth of the Year recently by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wyoming in a virtual ceremony from Cheyenne. She will be introduced as the state winner at the Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on May 22. In addition to college scholarship awards, as the state winner she will represent Wyoming in the Southwest Region and compete in the regional Youth of the Year competition this summer. For more than 70 years, Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America's primary recognition program. Locally, interested youth compete before a panel of community leaders who serve as judges with both a written essay and lengthy application and brief speech. We chatted with Ponder about her plans for the future.
What school do you attend and what subjects are your favorite? I'm a sophomore at Roosevelt High School. I am really good at math and I like science as well.
How long have you been a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming? Eight years I do believe. My parents were just busy and I needed a safe place to go. I used to be a wallflower and at the club, I grew and began to socialize with the staff and other kids.
And the club helped during a really rough time for you. Tell us about that. After I lost my mom in October 2014, the club taught me I didn't have to follow anybody, I could make my own footsteps. I was scared to get close to anyone in fear that I would lose them too. They reassured me and at the club, they led me, when I was unsure of my next steps.
What do you enjoy doing at the club now that you're a teen? We play a lot of cards, just silly games, but they are really fun. And I hang out with the staff too. And I enjoy helping younger kids with homework.
As part of your award, you receive a full tuition and fees supplement to the Hathaway scholarship from the University of Wyoming, as well as $2,500 from Youth of the Year sponsors. So is Laramie in your future plans? I've been planning to go there ever since I toured the campus about two years ago when I was still in middle school. Now with these scholarships, I'm going to take this opportunity and get BOCES and college and trades classes in, so that I am all ready to go after graduation in two more years. I volunteer at the Casper Humane Society and I like space and deep sea stuff, so I just am not sure exactly what I will study. I feel like it would be cool to explore something.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.