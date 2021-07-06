Chattin' with Sal: Seton House among 32 Casper nonprofits included in WyoGives

You've told us before about your sudden single parenthood with three young kids, even with an education and a plan and how frightening that was. Tell us what COVID-19 was like for your residents. Think about how crazy it would feel to suddenly come to homelessness or you're already experiencing abuse at home and then dad loses his job. Or the stress of trying their hardest to stay clean and sober and then they lose their job. These people have not had the luxury of planning ahead. Any level of stability they knew now is long gone. To hear these stories and learn what things were like for them ... We're used to boom and bust cycles due to the oil industry but we just have families who did not see this coming.

Briefly remind us of your program and current numbers. We help single parents with children with self sufficiency and on their journey toward independence. They are here to make a life plan and to set goals that are measurable and achievable. They receive coaching every step of the way. Now 30 years in, we are describing ourselves as providing housing to people here to work the program. Otherwise, we see the same folks come back over and over again because they didn't do the work. We have 22 apartments on our campus with 18 families here now and two more moving in this week. We welcome people to stay two years, which is the definition of transitional housing. We have a couple people who have been here about 18 months who are ready to fly. They are self sufficient and timing wise, we're hoping to get them in their own apartments before the start of the school year. We help them leave the nest and then use their apartments for the next families in need. Once they become stable here and they feel safe and all their needs are being met, there is a powerful middle ground where they start expressing their hopes and dreams. It's an awesome thing to see.