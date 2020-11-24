Chattin' with Sal: Small downtown Christmas parade a go

Karin East is the regional director of sales for Regency Hotel Management and is based in Casper at the Ramkota Hotel. For at least a decade, the women of the Ramkota — Renee Penton Jones, East and more recently, Megan Miller — have organized the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade in some capacity. The parade is a production of the Downtown Casper Business Association and Proud to Host the Best committee is designated to run the parade for the DCBA. While smaller, the parade is a go for 6:45 p.m., on Saturday evening. We chatted with East about organizing a parade in a pandemic.
Tell us the specifics. The theme is “Home for the Holidays,” which, you know (laughs) ... we thought that everybody would be home anyway. Honest to God, we thought what an appropriate theme. The parade starts at 6:45 p.m., after the 6 p.m., tree lighting at David Street Station.
How are the entries? They are low, but we are going to accept them right up until the last minute this year. Anyone who wants to enter can call the hotel at 266-6000 and ask to speak with Megan Miller. The ones we have are North Platte Enduro, Casper Snow Gypsies, Casper Shrine Calliope Clown Unit, Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum and Casper Horseheads.
Why do you think the numbers are so low? I couldn’t tell you why except people are hesitant about doing anything this year because of the environment. And maybe people thought we aren’t doing it, but we sure are.
No thoughts of canceling? No, here’s the deal. We made a conscious effort probably four or five years ago in reaching out to the police department and the city to be more a part of the planning of the parade, and ever since then, they have taken their own sense of ownership with it. They are very proud of it. It’s a good PR move on their part to be really visible. They really want to have it. I want to have it as much for them as for the community. The city has just been so incredible to work with.
What’s the route? It’s very short, it starts about a block east of David Street Station and goes down Second Street and ends at Beech. So the whole route is on Second Street.
No free treats? There’s no free hot chocolate or cookies because of COVID, we aren’t able to do that this year. The DDA is encouraging vendors to come down to the tree lighting and sell hot chocolate, though, so people can probably find some, they’ll just have to pay for it.
How did hotel women get involved with a community parade? Renee did it the whole time she was at the DDA before she came to the hotel. She’s put in at least 10 years organizing the parade. She did wrangle me to help her “just one time,” eight years ago ... this is supposed to be my friend (laughs).
Any final thoughts? Its a really cool thing. It’s not Macy’s by any means but it always impresses me every year just how many people show up all bundled up with their kids. They get to see Santa and all the lights. Put on your masks and come have a good time.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
