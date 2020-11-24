Chattin' with Sal: Small downtown Christmas parade a go

No thoughts of canceling? No, here’s the deal. We made a conscious effort probably four or five years ago in reaching out to the police department and the city to be more a part of the planning of the parade, and ever since then, they have taken their own sense of ownership with it. They are very proud of it. It’s a good PR move on their part to be really visible. They really want to have it. I want to have it as much for them as for the community. The city has just been so incredible to work with.

What’s the route? It’s very short, it starts about a block east of David Street Station and goes down Second Street and ends at Beech. So the whole route is on Second Street.

No free treats? There’s no free hot chocolate or cookies because of COVID, we aren’t able to do that this year. The DDA is encouraging vendors to come down to the tree lighting and sell hot chocolate, though, so people can probably find some, they’ll just have to pay for it.

How did hotel women get involved with a community parade? Renee did it the whole time she was at the DDA before she came to the hotel. She’s put in at least 10 years organizing the parade. She did wrangle me to help her “just one time,” eight years ago ... this is supposed to be my friend (laughs).

Any final thoughts? Its a really cool thing. It’s not Macy’s by any means but it always impresses me every year just how many people show up all bundled up with their kids. They get to see Santa and all the lights. Put on your masks and come have a good time.

