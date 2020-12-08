Chattin' with Sal: Stuff the Van needs big help

Now in its 23rd year, the Stuff the Van toy drive has endured some weird times.
"We've seen busts, recession, elections, 9/11, Sandy Hook was the right in the middle of this thing one year, but I have a feeling this will be the weirdest year yet," said Donovan Short, manager of content at Townsquare Media. I chatted with him about this year's effort to collect cash and toys for some 3,000 Casper children, the largest list by 1,000 in its over two decades of existence.
The event is presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia, in partnership with the Wyoming Food for Thought project, which provides bags of food to children when school is not in session, as well as full holiday meals for the families of those children served and more recently, gifts for the children at Christmas.
Explain to folks what this is: Our mission is the same as in the past -- collecting new unwrapped toys and clothes to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas -- and feeding them after the holidays, with the Weekend Food Bags from Wyoming Food For Thought. The toy drive gets its name from stuffing the radio station promotional vans with toys, but we've moved beyond that with our great partners and now have Murphy's Sheds to store the goods in during the week.
Days, times and place? We start up Dec. 14 and go to the end of Dec. 19, so Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., each day, at the east side Walmart just outside the doors. We will have fewer volunteers this year and every one we do have will be masked and distanced. You can literally drive up, put the window down, and someone will come take your gift off the car seat for you. Or you can put it in the shed yourself without another person to be completely contactless. Or you can stay home and donate cash online at the Food for Thought Project website. Anything you can do to help, we'll be especially grateful this year.
And who do these gifts go to? This year, our families are served by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club, the Child Development Center, and Natrona County Head Start. One thing about this effort I guess is that there aren't any income guidelines or financial records that you have to provide to say you need help. If your child is served by one of the organizations listed above and folks at those places think you need the help for Christmas, you get it. Because of that, it seems like we have people on the tail end who say they need help and they didn't know about us, so Jamie (Purcell) being Jamie, everybody we can possibly help gets help, and that makes the last couple days scary and chaotic but it's all worth it in the end.
So how do the gifts get distributed? At the end of the drive, and even before then, the gifts are sorted into boy or girl and age range. Then a load is taken to each agency and they handle the distribution with their families.
What is the toughest gap to fill? Obviously, cash is the best thing we can get, because then we can fill in what the needs turn out to be, but beyond that, the teen group generally is the one where the fewest gifts come in. Everybody likes to buy baby clothes and toys for little kids, but the teens need some love too, and there are a bunch of them.
