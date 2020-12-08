Chattin' with Sal: Stuff the Van needs big help

Now in its 23rd year, the Stuff the Van toy drive has endured some weird times.

"We've seen busts, recession, elections, 9/11, Sandy Hook was the right in the middle of this thing one year, but I have a feeling this will be the weirdest year yet," said Donovan Short, manager of content at Townsquare Media. I chatted with him about this year's effort to collect cash and toys for some 3,000 Casper children, the largest list by 1,000 in its over two decades of existence.

The event is presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia, in partnership with the Wyoming Food for Thought project, which provides bags of food to children when school is not in session, as well as full holiday meals for the families of those children served and more recently, gifts for the children at Christmas.

Explain to folks what this is: Our mission is the same as in the past -- collecting new unwrapped toys and clothes to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas -- and feeding them after the holidays, with the Weekend Food Bags from Wyoming Food For Thought. The toy drive gets its name from stuffing the radio station promotional vans with toys, but we've moved beyond that with our great partners and now have Murphy's Sheds to store the goods in during the week.