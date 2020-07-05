Chattin' with Sal: Summer market starts Tuesday

The eighth season of Food for Thought summer markets begins on Tuesday, as the weekly event begins its third summer at David Street Station. Markets will run each Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 1.
We talked with executive director Jamie Purcell about the market and changes brought about by COVID-19.
Tell us what’s happening this year. It’s the same Food for Thought summer market, with a twist because of COVID. There will be no live music, no food trucks and no samples at vendor booths. There is a one-way flow of traffic and everyone will enter from just one place, the northwest corner at David Street Station.
Are masks required for shoppers? We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, but they are not required. From our perspective being a member of the community, that’s just being respectful of your neighbors. We are encouraging everyone to look at it from that perspective.
How many vendors will you have Tuesday? Well, it’s our first one and so that’s always up to the wire, but we think we’ll have 20 to 30. Because we had to wait and see whether or not we’d be allowed to do this, we had a waiting list, so they are ready to go. We have a lot of returning vendors who are ready to jump on board. All vendors will be masked up and there will be hand sanitizer from Backwards at every station. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible to stay as safe as we can.
Tell us more about the vendors. We have a new one with different flavors of popcorn she pops herself. And we have returning favorites like salsa, jams, baked goods from Arlene, Sunshine Valley Ranch with their beef, eggs and veggies, and Cackleberry Farms with micro greens, eggs and whole chickens.
How do you get to be a vendor? It’s all online so it’s easy breezy. They can go to the Facebook event or visit our website, wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org. Read through the vendor agreement and see our expectations. They can pick and choose which markets they want to come to; they do not have to come to all of them. And we’ve lowered the vendor fee to just $15 a market.
Talk about payment. We are taking SNAP cards again this year and we are asking people to bring a credit or debit card if they can so there can be less transference of cash. Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
What else is happening with Food for Thought? The mobile market has been a long time coming, but we are finally launching, probably in August. We have an old CATC bus that is much more accessible for people of all types of abilities. It already has shelving and a generator and we are asking for children’s artwork to decorate the bus. We are looking at routes currently. We have one verified, at UW Family Practice on A Street, and we are looking at areas of high need. North Casper will have a route for sure, and Primrose Retirement Center because those folks don’t get to farmers markets.
And you’ve repurposed some old newspaper racks. Tell us about those. Those are our little free pantries and they are up and running. We have one here at the program center, 900 St. John, and the other one is at the old Roosevelt High School on East K Street because that’s a bus stop. It’s just another place for kiddos to be able to access food, no questions asked. Anyone can stock them with kid-friendly food. We have one lady who goes to Sam’s Club, stocks the little pantry and it lasts five minutes after she pulls away, which is exactly what we want to happen.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!