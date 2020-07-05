Chattin' with Sal: Summer market starts Tuesday

Tell us more about the vendors. We have a new one with different flavors of popcorn she pops herself. And we have returning favorites like salsa, jams, baked goods from Arlene, Sunshine Valley Ranch with their beef, eggs and veggies, and Cackleberry Farms with micro greens, eggs and whole chickens.

How do you get to be a vendor? It’s all online so it’s easy breezy. They can go to the Facebook event or visit our website, wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org. Read through the vendor agreement and see our expectations. They can pick and choose which markets they want to come to; they do not have to come to all of them. And we’ve lowered the vendor fee to just $15 a market.

Talk about payment. We are taking SNAP cards again this year and we are asking people to bring a credit or debit card if they can so there can be less transference of cash. Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.