Chattin' with Sal: Virtual trivia night at the museums set Feb. 26

When the pandemic is a thing in the far, far distant past, one of the positive things that might be remembered is the emergence of virtual trivia nights. Many nonprofits have seen it as a way to keep connected with their community and maybe raise a little money in the meantime. The second "Night at the Museums," virtual trivia series happens Feb. 26, and we chatted with Colleen Burridge about it.

Remind us a little bit about your background. I've been the educational specialist at The Science Zone for almost 18 months. I retired from teaching and didn't want to leave teaching. I taught a total of 37 years, the last year up in Midwest but most of my time was at Star Lane Center.

How did The Science Zone pick up on the virtual trivia idea? We were invited to be involved in a trivia night by a museum up in Montana and it was so much fun, it was a great virtual thing to do and we had so much fun, we borrowed their idea.