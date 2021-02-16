Chattin' with Sal: Virtual trivia night at the museums set for Feb. 26

When the pandemic is a thing in the far, far distant past, one of the positive things that might be remembered is the emergence of virtual trivia nights. Many nonprofits have seen it as a way to keep connected with their community and maybe raise a little money in the meantime. The second "Night at the Museums," virtual trivia series happens Feb. 26, and we chatted with Colleen Burridge about it.
Remind us a little bit about your background. I've been the educational specialist at The Science Zone for almost 18 months. I retired from teaching and didn't want to leave teaching. I taught a total of 37 years, the last year up in Midwest but most of my time was at Star Lane Center.
How did The Science Zone pick up on the virtual trivia idea? We were invited to be involved in a trivia night by a museum up in Montana and it was so much fun, it was a great virtual thing to do and we had so much fun, we borrowed their idea.
And you got other local museums on board. There used to be a museum consortium here that no longer exists but this was just a way to reach out to museums and a way for us to get to talk to each other. It was my first getting together with the other museums in the year and a half that I've been here. Getting to know people who are all working to try to get their museum through this pandemic era is at least one of the best parts of this for me. The sponsor museums for this trivia evening are the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Science Zone and the Bishop House. We will be joined by a guest museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. In the future, we'd love to see other museums be involved as well.
Let's talk specifics about Feb. 26. A donation, any donation, gives you access to the link you need to play. We figure everybody has their own issues that they're dealing with. We wanted to keep it open to as many people as possible. On the other hand, we're trying to figure out ways to survive as well, so every little bit helps. There are absolutely a lot of different ways to do this. It could be fun for a single who doesn't get out of the house much, or a family looking for a way to spend a Friday night, or a group of friends who already Zoom for a fun evening. It's 6:30 to 7:30 on Feb. 26. Registration and donations can be taken care of through the Science Zone web page (www.thesciencezone.org), but all the museums who participate split the donations received.
Tell us about the trivia. Each museum gets a chance to tell us about what they do and then asks some questions. Last time, which we considered kind of a test run, The Science Zone asked science-based questions and then trivia about the museum itself. The Nicolaysen asked about art exhibits or artists they are showcasing. The Bishop Home asked about some of the things that are in the museum and the historic trails center asked great and really interesting history-based questions.
How often do you plan to do this? We are trying to gauge whether we have enough interest to do it once a month or once every other month. It was so fun we would love to see it become a monthly event. We would also love to see other museums get involved.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.