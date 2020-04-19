Chattin' with Sal: Without a season, Troopers step up

You also made a food donation? Yes, all of the huge commercial-sized cans of food still on our food truck were donated by our corps director, Kristy Jackson, to Central Wyoming Rescue Mission. They have really been impacted and we were happy to be able to help.

Tell us about your seamstresses. This is just phenomenal. Valerie Redmond, Traute Gilbert, Yvonne Pulanco and Dona Shockey are all making more masks for us to donate. Valerie is a quilter and so she is kind of making kits for others to sew with. They are trying to make at least 40 each so we can donate them. Valerie and Traute are Trooper alumni moms, Yvonne was a Trooper and Dona is Gary Shockey's wife. He's on our board.

And you donated some things from your business? Yes, I make jewelry and right away at the beginning I donated a huge bunch of latex gloves and masks that I wear when I make jewelry to the hospital. It was just a little tiny dent, but I had to do something.

Other Troopers are helping as well? Yes, active members and alumni are doing what they can to help in their own communities. I know Lee Engle, who is very involved in our alumni group, is making special alumni masks with the crossed sabres and 11 on them for our alumni members. And others are just trying to help out wherever they are. When you are a Trooper, you really live by Honor. Loyalty. Dedication. And that's not just when you are on the field. And it doesn't end when your marching years are over. It truly does stay with you your whole life.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.